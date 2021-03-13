Alibaba’s March Exhibition Brings Global Fashion Discovery On Screen – WWD

The global $ 1.8 trillion apparel industry had already seen recent changes, with the 2020 global pandemic putting even greater pressures, challenges and acceleration on an already fragile system.

Now faced with product bottlenecks, supplier bankruptcies and lingering uncertainty, retailers must find new suppliers and look further to find them.

And with the promise of COVID-19 vaccines and the easing of safety restrictions, traders are bracing for increased sales. Already in the United States alone, spending on clothing and footwear rose 8% in January 2021 after three straight months of declines, according to the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis. This trend is expected to continue, so retailers will need to source on the latest trends.

The lack of in-person trade shows in the world at this time and the inability to get to factories, however, made discovery and sourcing more difficult. While some events have attempted to switch to digital formats, the online B2B marketplace Alibaba.com has become the ultimate global connector, having already been a pioneer in the virtual space. His March 2021 Expo—An annual e-commerce event connecting millions of buyers and suppliers around the world in more than 190 countries and regions – is now in full swing, offering countless solutions for a changing business world. The month-long event showcases over 40 major product categories (apparel, accessories, textiles, to name a few), with options that are customizable and ready to ship for the growing immediate needs of professional buyers. .

“We want to help new and existing buyers of Alibaba.com draw inspiration from millions of new products and trends to drive their own businesses in 2021,” said John Caplan, President of Alibaba.com for North America. North and Europe. While buyers can access plenty of on-the-spot supplier discounts ranging from 5-20% off, the month-long event isn’t just about the deal. “With over 50,000 suppliers from around the world in every concentration, not to mention over 4,000 new product launches live streamed, it’s all about new product discovery, new supplier relationships and new opportunities for customers. commercial buyers. “

This is where a massive market is needed more than ever. In the industry’s ever-changing global puzzle game, businesses of all sizes – whether retailers, online retailers, manufacturers, importers, suppliers, and anyone else upstream and down the chain – look for new partners to help build a more resilient and diverse society. supply chain.

It can be a daunting process, but the global B2B marketplace Alibaba.com uses its vast reach, experience and know-how to help you.

Speed ​​to market Considerations have proven to be essential for those who need to react quickly to social media and influencer trends, and the industry knowledge and data-driven top listings from March Expo are here to help. The Ready to Ship filter also helps March 2021 Expo participants quickly find immediate goods. To make things even easier, Alibaba.com recently launched a Elite partner event where buyers can find high quality products and suppliers in one place. This group of approved global suppliers offers innovative and new technologies and products in various categories to help you improve your competitive advantage. On the textile side, Alibaba.com Elite Partner Enerup, has pushed the boundaries of the health and well-being trend with new high-performance materials offering increased health security.

“Our Copper Shield series of textiles are embedded with copper, an advanced technology that provides antimicrobial properties in everything from t-shirts to bedding,” says Joy Xu, general manager of an Asian-based textile manufacturer. Enerup Harvest SPF Company. “The increased wear due to reduced bacteria also means saving water when washing, so there’s an element of durability as well. As Alibaba.com’s elite partner at March Expo, we were able to get this important message across to a huge global audience. “

A treasure trove of information, March 2021 Expo offers a rich shopping experience on many fronts, reducing the million offers into useful information. Alibaba.com is releasing more than 6,000 data-driven trend sheets throughout March, from style trends to performance textiles to meet increased consumer demand for the outdoors.

Virtual parades Textile brands and manufacturers around the world (both recorded live events and 3D animated events) bring articles about models and avatars to life, all usefully grouped together by Everyday Casuals, Comfy Couture and Colors & Patterns. Meanwhile, a 24/7 live stream features new product launches, behind-the-scenes factory tours and manufacturing systems, as well as live presentations and demonstrations.

Beyond product sourcing, Alibaba.com is well aware of the weak points in global B2B commerce. It is with this in mind that the event offers many benefits and delivery offers. US business buyers can also take advantage of upgraded payment options from Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal to buy now and pay later.

To optimize logistics, Alibaba.com offers 37 separate air, rail and sea routes to facilitate guaranteed and on-time delivery on millions of products, including three charter flights to the United States per week. The platform can also guarantee home delivery with customs and import duties included. “We know that small businesses, in particular, might find it difficult to source, especially overseas, and this is where Alibaba.com and March Expo can lend a hand,” said Caplan.

To visit March 2021 Expo and to discover new ways to grow your business on Alibaba.com, Click here.