Letter from the HTSI Editors: The Male Style Problem





Men and fashion aren’t always the most comfortable pairing. Talk about runway looks and trends, and most men start to fidget nervously – there remains a deep-rooted suspicion among even the most confident dressers that caring too much about fashion can be seen as rather strange. But this lingering prejudice is quickly eroding as a new generation of dressers sheds traditional menswear codes. HTSI Editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

When planning this men’s style number, after a long period of thought, we made a point of pushing a few buttons and championing the fun of fashion. When we asked Julian Ganio what he thought behind “Eclectic Avenue“, The shooting he made with Josh Hight, the HTSI The editor and stylist said he wanted the vibe to be a bit more energetic and euphoric – a shoot that screamed better things to come. As we wait for the final countdown to this long, miserable winter lockdown, there is certainly a sense of anticipation in the air. For many, bottled up frustration has given way to an excitement that, after months of stalemate, our lives are poised to explode. The Josh and Julian shoot – with its cast of diverse characters and personalities – combines elegant couture, haute couture and early ’90s rave. Some subjects are caught in simple compositions, others look like trance or dance. through a multicolored lens. “We tried to allow each goalkeeper to express their own form and character,” says Julian. “In many ways, this was some of the most free shoots I’ve done.” Reza Shipkolye wears a Dolce & Gabbana linen top, £ 675, a cotton cardigan, £ 130 and cotton pants, £ 945 © Josh Hight. Styling by Julian Ganio

Kerkko Sariola wears a Louis Vuitton satin and shearling military jacket, £ 2,897, and wool trousers, £ 267. Ami leather chelsea boots, £ 380 © Marc Hibbert

The results are indeed euphoric and very freestyle, and therefore, as a natural counterattack, we also offer some restraint. “The Perfect Pare” examines the beauty of the essential and celebrates the new minimalist men’s wardrobe. We also talk to Margaret Howell’s superfans. The British designer has been in business for over 50 years now, serving a utilitarian uniform to discerning gentlemen (and ladies) who admire the rigor of her muted palette, mid-century influences and an unwavering aesthetic that avoids all the fuss. . As such, there is a distinctly clan edge to Howell clients, as brilliantly captured by photographer Vivek Vadoliya, who photographed portraits of his creative patrons including Fergus and Margot Henderson and John Akomfrah. “I love his lack of dynamism,” Akomfrah says of the designer’s subtle ethics. “His reformulated English; his disavowal of ostentation. The way it’s rooted in what feels practical and yet, at the same time, looks very stylish. “ Nick Foulkes with Lord Mountbatten’s Jaguar 420

Creative endorsement doesn’t come any more star-studded than Brad Pitt, the actor who has enjoyed a later renaissance in recent years with a string of high-profile production credits, philanthropic endeavors, and acting roles. Pitt’s association with Brioni, coinciding with his red carpet walk to the 2020 Oscars, was a fluke for the Kering-owned couture brand, giving it maximum visibility and helping revitalize a house that stuttered in sales. . In “He’s with the RebrandAleks Cvetkovic finds the company to be an excellent case study for examining the challenges faced by so-called heritage labels as they ignore their more formal associations to move forward. advised For some men, however, there are style cues far more important than the fit of his blazer, and in this issue we take a look at one of the most coveted status symbols ever created: the Jaguar (“Top cat”). From the E-Type – which marks its 60th anniversary this year – to the classic 420, Jaguar is able to pick up the pulse of those, like me, who claim to be completely unresponsive to cars. A few weeks ago, Nick Foulkes visited an airfield in Surrey to test drive a highly specialized 420 ordered by Lord Mountbatten which left the factory in the late 1960s and is now part of a real estate sale at Sotheby’s on March 24. It is a magnificent accessory. Almost totally unworkable, not at an environmental distance, but perhaps one of the biggest style statements of all. @ jellison22







