Stacey Solomon surprises in a tight green dress – and wow





March 13, 2021



Megan bull Stacey Solomon surprised viewers of Loose Women when she stepped out in a tight green dress by Pretty Lavish. Buy it now for 55.

Beautiful in green, Stacey Solomon just made the most elegant return to Cowardly women. Stepping out in a tight wrap dress by Pretty Lavish, the presenter looked seriously glamorous on Friday – and fans are swooning. Ready for spring, Stacey paired her pastel midi with silver jewelry and wore her flaming hair in a half-up-half-down style. As for her makeup, she rocked a smoky coral ombre with pink blush and a matching peach lipstick – gorgeous! RELATED: Stacey Solomon Admits She ‘Forgot’ To Pick Up Her Sons From School – Until They Call Her! Loading the player … VIDEO: Stacey Solomon’s 5 Best Crafting Accessories Stacey looked so chic on Friday Priced at £ 55, Stacey’s knitted number comes in four other colors: cream, beige, light blue and dusty pink. Effortlessly elegant with its long sleeves, wrap silhouette, and ties at the waist, this is the ultimate office-to-date nightgown. Imagine how gorgeous it would look paired with matching earrings, heels and a matching clutch. READ: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash specify wedding date – but there are hurdles Green midi dress, £ 55, Quite sumptuous BUY NOW With spring on the horizon, pastels are back on our radar, and Stacey is a big fan of the seasonal trend right now. The mom of three has been spotted wearing a number of pastel pieces from her favorite brands, and last week she donned the most dreamy jumpsuit from Lorna Luxe’s ​​In The Style collection. Making a surprise appearance on BBC Saturday cuisine, Stacey wowed in an all-pink outfit, pairing a loose-necked bodysuit with a matching pink miniskirt. MORE: Stacey Solomon Announces New Presenting Role – And It Sounds Amazing While Stacey regularly impresses with her on-screen appearance, there is one outfit in particular that fans are no doubt dying to see. Addressed exclusively to HELLO! the Cowardly women star recently talked about the dress she hopes to do sashay down the aisle when she marries her fiance Joe Swash this summer. “I think I would like short sleeves and a lot of tulle,” she said. “I don’t like thick materials, and would like something fitted but not corset like Bridgerton, even though I’m obsessed with Bridgerton!” The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







