Fashion
J.Crew Factory Spring Sale: 21 offers to update your wardrobe
As winter begins to wind down, many retailers are ditching spring sales online to welcome them in warmer weather.
Overstock and Macys are some of the big box retailers that are currently having major spring sales. Kohls just finished one last weekend. Before that it was Nike, Adidas and Lululemon with fitness clothing.
And now J.Crews Factory Store has some significant online savings listed. New arrivals are up to 50% off, while you can get a 50% additional discount on clearance items.
Spring calls for brighter colors and lighter layers, so if your wardrobe is lacking in these areas, now is a good time to change that. There are also a lot of green closet staples on sale for St. Patrick’s Day.
Here are our 21 top picks from the sale.
- Cotton terry jogging pants for $ 34.50, instead of $ 49.50
- 5 classic chino shorts for $ 24.50, instead of $ 39.50
- Linen and cotton button-down utility shirt for $ 39.50, instead of $ 69.50
- Cotton terry shorts for $ 29.50, instead of $ 39.50
- V-Neck Knit Midi Dress for $ 39.50, instead of $ 64.50
- Sneakers with trim for $ 39.50, instead of $ 79.50
- Chelsea rain boots for $ 48.50, instead of $ 69.50
- Canvas lace-up trainers for $ 39.50, instead of $ 69.50
- Easy summer flip flops for $ 19.50, instead of $ 29.50
- Faux Suede Tassel Loafers for $ 39.50, instead of $ 98
- Canvas lace-up trainers for $ 34.50, instead of $ 69.50
- Double layer flip flops for $ 19.50, instead of $ 39.50
- Canvas boat shoes for $ 59, instead of $ 118
- Suede desert boots for $ 59, instead of $ 118
- Leather loafers for $ 69, instead of $ 138
And if the J.Crew Factory Sale isn’t your cup of tea, there are other auctions currently available that can help you update your spring wardrobe.
Here are just a few:
