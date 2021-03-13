Fashion
Paris Fashion Week: escape, innovation and notes of joy
At the end of February last year, Paris fell quietly into the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic as crowded parades took place in locations across the city during Paris Fashion Week. Event attendees worriedly joked about adopting the fashion cliché of aerial kisses and applied additional lashes of hand sanitizer as they compared notes on who was allowed to return to the office or who had been urged to quarantine too much at home “as a precaution”. Even so, the event went largely uninterrupted and most attendees went into fashion with what we today recognize as carefree naivety.
A year later, and the event couldn’t be more different. As is the norm in all fashion weeks, the Parisian catwalks were virtual and international editors, journalists and buyers had to forgo their usual trip to watch the latest presentations of the season from home.
And while the 10-day schedule, mostly videos and live broadcasts, seemed overwhelming – at times relentless – there were moments of ingenuity as a number of creators clearly made their way into the new space. of the digital fashion show. Read on to discover the highlights of Paris Fashion Week.
No travel? No problem
As a designer, what do you do when your guests can’t make it to Paris to see your clothes? You bring them the city, of course.
Dior presented its collection in a haunting fashion film inspired by fairy tales shot inside the Palace of Versailles. Louis Vuitton unveiled new designs incorporating designs by irreverent Italian modernist Piero Fornasetti in the Michelangelo and Daru galleries of the Louvre.
The Louvre helped set the stage for the Louis Vuitton FW21 show. Credit: Grgoire Vieille
Chanel’s Virginie Viard has drawn Internet users to the depths of the legendary Parisian nightclub Castel. In an act that still feels painfully out of reach due to the pandemic, the models ditched their coats at the door as they embarked on a party, dressed new in a number of sheer, form-fitting looks.
Christian Dior shot their film FW21 in the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles. Credit: Adrien dirand
Meanwhile, Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing staged his men’s and women’s fashion show on the wings of an Air France plane on the ground (playful invitations were sent to guests in the form of ‘a false passport, a plane ticket and a neck pillow covered with Balmain. motif). The collection was inspired by the uniforms of pilots and astronauts with lace-up boots, bomber jackets and large dresses inspired by parachutes.
Balmain’s new collection was inspired by the expanding power of the spirit of travel. Credit: Balmain
Further afield, Miu Miu transported her digital audience to the mountains of Cortina d’Ampezzo in northern Italy, where a gang of models wearing crocheted hoods (also serving as face masks) and faux fur boots cut lines across the endless snow-white landscape in a collection that combines padded outerwear with pretty lingerie.
Inventive formats
Loewe’s bespoke journal included photos from the campaign and details about the new collection. Credit: Loewe
Anderson’s generously proportioned collection features bold colors, geometric shapes and playful pom poms. These are clothes you’d expect to see at an art gallery or design fair opening, which makes sense given Anderson’s unwavering appreciation for the arts and crafts.
Jonathan Anderson’s collection for Loewe was all about getting attention. Credit: Loewe
The return of joy
Fashion is often a reflection of the world as a whole, and that’s why upheaval, fear and even this all too familiar banality have been the themes of several of the collection’s staging during a difficult year. But this season has hinted at a possible change of seas; with hints of hope, strength, and even hints of joy, all making an appearance.
Schiaparelli’s FW21 collection was a tribute to the brand’s surreal roots. Credit: Schiaparelli
French designer Marine Serre has launched a website dedicated to her new collection, with a series of short videos depicting light and familiar scenes. The collection, called ‘Core’, is made up of an eclectic patchwork of textures and fabrics, including leather, silks, denim and tartan, and the designer’s message was a celebration of family. The children play on the lawn in front of their apparent house; a young mother takes her baby outside for a walk, stopping to greet her partner through the window; a father and his daughter watch a sunset. Every moment planting fashion firmly in reality, or at least some version of it.
