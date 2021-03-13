Practical workwear goes against the trends and brands turn to digital talent





Reworking fashion Make It Work: Utility Clothing Brand Workman Performed ‘Tough And Kawaii’ Themed Show At Tokyo Girls Collection On February 28 | WORKER It is difficult to talk about success stories at the moment, especially when, in the past two weeks, Mitsukoshi Ebisu has closed its store, the large chain of stores Beams has removed many stores in Tokyo from its sales portfolio. retail, and Parco announced that two of its largest stores in Tsudanuma, Chiba Prefecture and Shintokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, will be phased out over the next few years. It’s easy to downplay the significance of these losses, as they are all great family names with solid capital and multiple locations. These fashion spaces, however, do a better job than any form of media, including digital media, in bringing newer, smaller, and regional fashion brands to a larger audience. They charge a high percentage of sales for the fun of it, but given the willingness of brands to pay, it shows how valuable these types of spaces are. Against this background, it reveals who is counteracting the downtrend. Utility clothing brand Workman is on the rise, actually increasing its total sales in the last fiscal year, while maintaining sales at its retail stores. (There was a 3.7% drop in direct retail sales, but it’s a small number that is sure to make other physical stores very jealous.) Its total store count has dropped from 856 to 902. during the same period, and the brand even made an appearance at Tokyo Fashion Week last year. The connection to fashion is interesting, mainly because the success of the Workman brand seems to be that it has put more effort (even more than Uniqlo) into selling clothes rather than fashion. This is not surprising given that the brand was created for blue collar workers. Even though he has ventured into fashion, his pieces are utility-based and brand-specific, a self-contained island of functionality against runways and glossy magazines. Whether it’s reversible wetsuits incorporating advanced airflow technology for under 5,000, or vests with fitted fans, the range is tough, highly affordable and aggressively anti-fashion. The initial growth of workers as a fashion brand may come from association with a harsh masculine image, especially popular among men who are not fashionable, but they also have an eye on women. Their practical range which pairs well with the men’s line does well with women in their late 30s to 50s, but their next target is younger women. Appearing on the runway of the Tokyo Girls Collection, without attendees, on February 28, their tough, kawaii-themed show and whimsical branding accompanying outfits rather ill-suited to honest work showed that, like of the aforementioned Uniqlo, they are ready to play by certain fashion rules if it means reaching young women. www.workman.co.jp Exchange of influence For all the hype around digital boundaries to be explored via video games, virtual idols and social media influencers to communicate on fashion, it is still somewhat surprising that these are mostly big international brands instead of smaller ones. national brands exploring these niche avenues. For example, in February, Italian giant Valentino teamed up with Japanese virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai to promote their resort collection. One of the reasons why nationally-oriented brands are moving away from these types of promotions is that Japanese pop culture is gaining more and more global popularity, making their local clientele harder to target. Make no mistake, Kizuna Ai may be a Japanese creation, but she is a global influencer. Still, we’re starting to see digital media celebrities getting the same deals traditional personalities have taken for granted. With the help of youth fashion channel Wego, which has a solid track record of disseminating niche ideas including plus-size tube Punyus, the 14-year-old TikTok and YouTube star launched its first collection on March 12. The Hinamon collection is incredibly cute and very much aimed at its young audience, which is pretty much the point. wegoec.jp/shop/brand/hinanon PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos