First Ladies’ Fashion Choices Can Boost Economy and Support Designers – WWD

Like. The hate. Debate it. When it comes to first ladies’ fashion, everyone has an opinion.

The eternal intrigue of the first ladies’ designer choices and how those decisions can help fuel the economy were among the many takeaways from a virtual conference Friday.

Washington Post Senior Critic Robin Givhan led the “Fashion and the First Ladies” discussion with fashion historian Carson Poplin, Oscar de la Renta co-director Fernando Garcia and the Fashion Institute of Technology museum , Director and Chief Curator Valerie Steele. From Michelle Obama championing American designers to Hillary Clinton’s penchant for pants, panelists looked at how fashion plays out in politics, history and the shaping or disruption of public policy. The hour-long virtual conference was hosted by Fashion Group International and New York Women in Film & Television.

Referring to a quote from Arnold Scaasi, who worked with Marie Eisenhower, Barbara Bush and other first ladies, Givhan said that the role of the creator was “to try to help them take the best photos as often as possible”.

This sums up the idea of ​​first ladies and fashion, who want to look their best and create images that capture the essence of the person, their beliefs, the things that are important to them and the way the person represents. the country as a whole. , Said Givhan.

Regarding the public’s obsession with first ladies, Steele said, “For a lot of Americans, the first lady represents the administration… so she should represent that administration and more generally represent the United States to the world. We expect it to live up to that. It’s his job in a way.

Poplin and Garcia agreed on the sense of relativity that first ladies offer through their fashion and how that can inspire others to emulate this style or be like her. “This is why they are obsessed because they can connect with them in other ways that are available to them. They can go into a store and find a look of that designer and feel connected somehow, ”Garcia said.

Obama’s support for a wide range of American designers, especially young people, made him a favorite among all panelists. (Her choice of a Versace chainmail dress for a state dinner was another winning point with the speakers.) Poplin said, “She has used fashion as a tool so effectively. In her book, she recounts how she almost resented the attention paid to her fashion. But instead of feeling like a burden, she always used it as an opportunity. If someone wants to look at what I’m wearing at this event, then maybe they’ll also focus on the event and pay attention to why I’m there.

Asked how this breed was a lens through which Obama’s style was viewed, Steele said, “I think because of the long history of racism in the United States, it was inevitable that some of the comments on his appearance are influenced by this. The idea that she might not know how to dress, that she was showing her bare arms, or that she was wearing a sweater instead of something more formal for a formal event. The implication was perhaps unintentionally racist that she didn’t know any better. While in fact she was incredibly elegant and fashion-savvy at conveying a range of messages, including that she truly was a First Lady, she understood all the demands of this position. But also I think she said she was a black first lady, ”adding that she was keen to celebrate lesser-known designers including those who were black, Latin and Asian American to draw attention to the fact that creativity is a field of diversity.

As to whether celebrating American design is part of the role of the first lady, despite the lack of a dress allowance, Garcia said, “Absolutely. We are not short of talent here in America. There are so many things she can wear. As long as they feel that this person is helping them communicate what they want to communicate, then I did my job well. If she feels more confident, doesn’t have to think about what she’s wearing, and can focus on her job, then I’ve done my job well.

After dressing First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Oscar de la Renta, Garcia said their teams have indicated they plan to support American designers. It’s an interesting development since Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa recently informed WWD that as standard policy his clothing would not be discussed.

After speaking with the Harris team on Friday morning by chance, Garcia said, “They are interested and focused on promoting American fashion. I was just very happy that they were focusing on stimulating our economy. They are determined to make it a point. “

Reached after the virtual chat, Garcia said he heard stylists working with Harris and Biden say they wanted to support American fashion. “I think it’s a wonderful thing to do.”

With a keen appreciation for fashion and friends like James Galanos, Nancy Reagan regularly wore the best of American fashion, Givhan said. Still, first ladies are expected to wear styles available to the average American. Poplin said, “He’s damn if you do it, damn if you don’t in so many ways. We want to be able to identify ourselves and go out and buy the dresses they’re wearing. One of the reasons we loved Jackie Kennedy so much was that she was ambitious. You could dress in the Kennedy style. But if you did, it was probably the department store version or you did it from a template. So you’re wearing something that’s filtered through the fashion system … but if you can go out and buy the real thing, even better.

Finding a balance is key, according to Garcia, who spoke about the importance of boosting the economy and young designers, and how that often translates into things that are more accessible and a little less glamorous.

Getting information on White House fashion can be difficult, despite the fact that first ladies often make very focused decisions about what to wear, who will be the designer, what that designer “represents in the larger picture. of the fashion industry, ”Givhan said. “Yet there is always a reluctance to talk too much about clothing.”

From Steele’s point of view which matches the way fashion is generally viewed in our culture. People have a lot of different opinions ranging from really liking it to being very critical of it, she said. Four-digit price tags for a dress can put people off, or in the event that Reagan accepts designer gifts, some thought politicians and their wives should be on top to avoid the perception of a bribe. de-vin potential, and others have seen it as support for the fashion industry.

Noting how modern interest in first ladies’ fashion began with Jackie Kennedy, Givhan said that while Kennedy greatly admired French fashion, she couldn’t really wear it during her years in the White House and relied on the designer. American Oleg Cassini. Regarding the idea that first ladies should wear American designers, Steele described this as a universal phenomenon that applies to their French counterparts and others. “Part of the president’s job is to help the country’s economy. To a small extent, and maybe not that small because fashion is such an important part of our economy, the first lady is supposed to support American fashion, ”Steele said.

Kennedy has been widely criticized for his support of French fashion and also for spending so much money on clothes. “She once told Women’s Wear Daily that she couldn’t have spent that much money unless she wore sand underwear,” Steele said.

Conversely, Laura Bush was “absolutely amazed at the amount of money she was supposed to spend on creating a wardrobe of designer clothes and [by] that idea that she wasn’t meant to wear more than once and that everything had to be custom made, ”said Givhan.

As for Melania Trump’s support for European designers and how she was able to get away with not wearing a lot of American designers, Garcia said, “She never asked but I treat everyone the same. way. They are customers at the end of the day. If she had asked, I would have obeyed. It is my responsibility to comply. “

Poplin said: “Maybe because Melania Trump was not born in the United States or maybe because she had roots as a model in the fashion industry, people just felt that she wore what she liked and participated in her own way, “adding that she would have liked to see Trump wearing fashion in a more interesting way.

Before opening the discussion, Givhan shared some historical anecdotes such as how Caroline Harrison reinforced her husband Benjamin’s “Buy American” campaign rallying cry by wearing an inauguration gown that required three different national resources. Givhan also mentioned how Edith Roosevelt, “an early believer in sustainability,” used pieces from other dresses to build her inaugural gown. While Rosalynn Carter has been criticized for wearing a dress she had previously worn as an inaugural dress, Garcia said, “It’s wonderful if they fall in love with an item of clothing and want to reuse it. It’s something to celebrate.

Poplin noted how this fit into the Carter administration as a whole, which has entered a recession. As Georgia Democrats who lacked that patrician education that the Kennedys perhaps had, the choice was symbolic of their presence in the White House.

Givhan noted how Biden “very quickly used fashion to make a statement” by wearing a face mask that matched his outfit on occasion. Aspiring to have a deeper relationship with Biden, who wore de la Renta on International Women’s Day, Garcia said her side, as well as Harris’, were very specific. “They have a goal. They tell us what they want to accomplish and we work together to create something that fits the role for this moment. he said.