Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: get ready for summer

Decode the main look: The look of summer 2021

Hair: Faded and short on the sides. You can go for a medium length (like the model) or keep the tips short on top. The trends lean towards a sporty look: a combination of ultra-short sides and short to medium length in the center and top. This hairstyle will make you look both younger and active.

Eyebrows: Bushy and natural. The center is devoid of hair. Keeping the center clean, open the face. The outer ends have been raised, to make the face look sharper and more angular.

Face: Clean shaved. The only way to be in 2021. Especially in summer, so that the skin can breathe and you feel cleaner and fresher at the same time.

Skin: Smooth and flawless. Nothing is more important than clean, healthy and fresh skin. We used QRAA Men’s Charcoal Facial Kit which included Charcoal Mask, Scrub and Facial Cleanser to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. The products are extremely effective.

Lips: Thick, clean and polished lips. A big emphasis on lip care this season.

Other: A stud in the ear. Optional and a personal preference.

10 summer grooming problems and a product review that offers them solutions:

1.dead skin

Nourish Mantra Tatva Green Tea Exfoliating Cleanser

Did you know? Dry, dead skin, especially in early summer, can make your skin look dull and lifeless. This is due to the sudden change in weather, lack of humidity, and excessive use of warm or hot water in winter.

What do you need to do: Use this natural facial scrub to gently exfoliate the surface of the skin. The scrub contains powerful antioxidants and is antibacterial in nature. Polishes and polishes the skin to give it a fresh and regenerated appearance.

My advice: Use three times a week, ideally every other day just before bed.

2. Dust and animal hair

The Dyson V 11 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum

Did you know? We lose up to 20g – 66g of dead skin per month, which is roughly equivalent to the weight of a packet of potato chips (according to a Dyson study). Mites feed on dead skin. Allergens in their stools and body parts can trigger allergic reactions as well as skin rashes. This can be found on sofas, mattresses, rugs, and car seats.

What do you need to do: Better safe than sorry and I suggest you regularly use the very smooth and powerful Dyson V 11 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum on all surfaces including your bed and car for effective cleaning and to keep those areas free. mites and bacteria. . Particularly recommended if you sleep comfortably or wear boxers, shorts, vests or are often shirtless around the house.

My advice: If you have pets at home and their hair is all over your clothes, place the clothes on a hanger or shelf and use the vacuum to remove the hair. There is nothing worse than wearing clothes with animal hair.

3.tanning and pigmentation

The Detan elixir by SKIN Q

Did you know? Overexposure to the harmful rays of the sun not only results in an unwanted and unattractive tan, but also leads to dark spots and pigmentation problems. This is seen in both pale and dark skin tones, even in men who have limited direct sun exposure, daily or occasionally.

What do you need to do: Avoid the peak of afternoon sun and use this detan elixir to remove tan lines, correct dark spots and brighten the appearance of your skin. It also helps to nourish, revitalize and restore the skin’s natural hydration levels.

My advice: Apply to the skin just before going to bed and let the elixir do its work.

4.Curly and fragile hair

Anveya’s moisturizing and nourishing shampoo

Did you know? The heat and the sun can make your hair look and look dull and make it both brittle and easy to break.

What do you need to do: Use this all-natural shampoo made from argan oil and green tea regularly. It helps retain moisture, reduce fizzing and strengthen hair – preventing hair loss. The shampoo restores shine, softness and restores natural volume to the hair.

My advice: Lather on wet hair. Let the product sit in the hair for a few minutes, then rinse well with cold water or at room temperature.

5.dry and lifeless hair

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Conditioner

Did you know? Heat can make your hair damaged and lifeless. It can also happen by not using hair oil (regularly) or by continually washing your hair with lukewarm or hot water. Hard, poor quality water only makes the problem worse.

What you need to use: This robust conditioner that invigorates the scalp. Infused with a blend of herbs, this hydrating conditioner detangles, softens, smoothes strands for instant manageability. The fresh scent leaves hair smelling and feeling great all day.

My advice: Conditioners should be used at least three times a week or day, if the water quality is not good. Ideally, your shampoo and conditioner should always be of the same brand.

6.Hair color loss

Revlon’s new ultra-fast hair dye

Did you know? Hair color may lighten with overexposure to the harsh summer sun.

What you need to use: This five minute DIY hair coloring solution. Infused with intense conditioning ingredients like mother of pearl and ginseng root extract, this ammonia-free formulation makes your hair shiny and resilient and protects the hair’s natural texture, making it damage-free, while restoring desired color in minutes . The kit comes with a hair color comb for full coverage and a brush for root touch-up applications.

My advice: Always use conditioner immediately after coloring your hair. This restores moisture and balances the nutrients that the hair was removed during the coloring process.

7.acne buildup

The Ayurveda Co Tea Tree, Neem & Basil Foaming Facial Cleanser

Did you know? Surface dirt, pollution, sweat, and oil buildup can lead to acne breakouts. This is because the pores of the skin are blocked and clogged.

What do you need to do: Use this Ayurvedic foaming facial cleanser when you come home after a long day. The product has the natural benefits of tea tree, neem, aloe vera, cucumber, brahmi, amla and basil – all of which have therapeutic, antibacterial and antifungal properties. The product is suitable for all skin types.

My advice: Since you can have allergies, even to some natural ingredients, you should do a patch test on your arm before using any natural product for the first time.

8. Black dots

Plant cell charcoal bubble mask 02 by Plan 36.5 (Available on Korikart)

Did you know? When the pores are clogged with sweat and grime, you develop horrible blackheads on your T-spot, especially on your nose.

What do you need to do: Use this charcoal foaming mask that helps you achieve luminous and glowing skin almost instantly. Charcoal extracts have strong absorbent properties which binds skin surface impurities such as dirt and other environmental pollutants. The bubble mask is composed of natural extracts. The product is great for blackheads and helps remove old skin cells, while replenishing existing ones to give you a rich, glowing texture.

My advice: Avoid using fair trade products that promise to change your skin tone, instead focus on improving the quality of your skin.

9. Dry skin from using soap

Handmade Natural Charcoal Soap by Indiya by Nayanika

Did you know? Using commercial soaps made with harsh chemicals can dry out your skin.

What do you need to do: Go for natural and organic soaps that help nourish and hydrate your skin. I loved this charcoal soap which leaves the skin soft, supple, clean and hydrated. The other variations available are turmeric and coffee.

My advice: Place the soap on a ventilated dish or soap tray to prevent it from melting and wasting.

10. Perfumes don’t last long

Profondo, the sexy summer fragrance for men by Giorgio Armani

Did you know? Heat can cause scents to evaporate faster than they normally would.

What do you need to do: Use a strong, long lasting and fresh blend that lasts all day. This timeless masculine fragrance has been reinvented and will take you back to the origins of the ranges: the sea. The brand says that the perfume touches the soul and embraces values ​​of freedom and nature with a deep dimension. The top notes are aquatic: bergamot and green mandarin; middle notes are rosemary, cypress, lavender and base notes are musk, patchouli and amber. Smells and feels great. It is my choice for the seasons must have a perfume for men!

My advice: Apply the perfume to the pulse points on the inner elbows, wrist, both sides of the neck and the center of the chest, so that it lasts longer and smells even better on you.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch