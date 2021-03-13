From Louis Vuitton to Prada: the 32 best looks of Fashion Week spring 2021





This month, more and more designers have chosen to return to the pre-Covid format of showing their fall collections on the catwalk. Although the shows were broadcast live without an in-person audience, they still offered that familiar feeling of traveling to a spectacular location, whether in chic airport attire or through fantastic and historical references. While we spent last season thinking about what to wear as we slowly step out of our homes after a year in quarantine, the new season, which ended in Paris on Wednesday, was basically about where we might want to go. . Herms, Fendi and Max Mara’s bespoke outerwear options appeared to be key investments for the international jetsetter ready to start earning air miles again. There were also more glamorous moments, like the Valentinos microskirt tuxedo and a black sequined coat from Prada that was casually worn over pants and a turtleneck. Below, we’ve picked out a number of our favorite looks from the season.

Photo:



Courtesy of Acne Studios

Courtesy of Acne Studios

An oversized coat is polished with monochrome accessories of different textures.

Photo:



Courtesy of Balmain

Courtesy of Balmain

A striped sweater dress and a pair of door pillow earrings add comfort and kitsch to an effortless travel ensemble.

Photo:



Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

A Chanel suit puts a touch of skin on the screen.

Photo:



Courtesy of Chloe

Courtesy of Chloe

A hand-woven poncho with a puff collar is perfect for a bohemian adventure.

Photo:



Courtesy of Courreges

Courtesy of Courreges

All-white knits keep the loungewear of the 60s modern.

Photo:



Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

The Maria Grazia Chiuris double-breasted coat and cherry red shoes are a nod to the dark side of childhood fairy tales.

Photo:



Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The solid shoulders of a double breasted blazer are balanced with the bare legs.

Photo:



Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta

Cut-and-sewn knits are suitable for the time being.

Photo:



Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

A fringed bib adds a personal touch to a traditional black costume.

Photo:



Jason Lloyd-Evans / Courtesy of Erdem

Jason Lloyd-Evans / Courtesy of Erdem

The classic trench coat is reinvented with a new neckline.

Photo:



Courtesy of Etro

Courtesy of Etro

Silk boxing shorts take on Etros’ signature cashmere print.

Photo:



Courtesy of Fendi

Courtesy of Fendi

Kim Jones turned to the codes of the house of Fendis to reinvent elegant classics.

Photo:



Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

Simple silhouettes are often the ultimate luxury.

Photo:



Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

A long, unadorned coat has a mysterious allure.

Photo:



Courtesy of Givenchy

Courtesy of Givenchy

A flowing dress made of colorful sequins shines under a black blazer.

Photo:



Filippo Fior / Courtesy of Hermès

Filippo Fior / Courtesy of Hermès

Sumptuous brown layers evoke a long walk in the countryside.

Photo:



Courtesy of Isabel Marant

Courtesy of Isabel Marant

A floral-print meadow, shown in a space-age parking lot, sends the dress into the future.

Photo:



Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu

Dan Lecca / Courtesy of Jason Wu

Fringed trims add excitement to the clean style.

Photo:



Courtesy of Lemaire

Courtesy of Lemaire

Gray layers are appropriate for returning to the office.

Photo:



Yannis Vlamos / Courtesy of Longchamp

Yannis Vlamos / Courtesy of Longchamp

A comfortable camel puffer jacket can replace tailored outerwear.

Photo:



Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A color block cape makes a casual ensemble more daring.

Photo:



Courtesy of Max Mara

Courtesy of Max Mara

A loose camel coat tops the bare legs and leather moccasins.

Photo:



Johnny Dufort / Courtesy of Miu Miu

Johnny Dufort / Courtesy of Miu Miu

Boudoir fabrics have been redesigned for the ski slopes.

Photo:



Lousy Auber / Courtesy of Nehera

Lousy Auber / Courtesy of Nehera

A layered look borrows styling ideas from men’s fashion.

Photo:



Courtesy of Nina Ricci

Courtesy of Nina Ricci

Unusual accessories add a bit of much needed whimsy.

Photo:



Courtesy of Prada

Courtesy of Prada

A black sequined coat transforms this casual look into a dressy moment.

Photo:



Valerio Mezzanotti / OWENSCORP

Valerio Mezzanotti / OWENSCORP

Comfort meets couture in a deconstructed collection.

Photo:



Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Electric green shoes brighten up an all-leather look.

Photo:



Andrew Nuding / Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Andrew Nuding / Courtesy of Simone Rocha

A cable knit sweater and crinoline set are reinforced with a leather harness.

Photo:



Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

A striped sweater dress was made in partnership with the non-profit organization Manos del Uruguay.

Photo:



Courtesy of Valentino

Courtesy of Valentino

An ultra-cropped hem adds a playful touch to a classic tuxedo.

Photo:



Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

A belted blazer showcases the house’s new monogram print. Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

