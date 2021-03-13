Celine Dion looks unrecognizable with super short hair and a tight dress – fans are stunned!





Hannah hargrave Canadian singer Celine Dion stunned fans with a series of photos in which she had super short hair – and her waist was tiny in a tight dress

Celine Dion took a walk down memory lane on Friday when she shared several back photos of herself on Instagram – and her hair is so short! The singer, 52, was celebrating a magical musical moment with nostalgic images in which she rocked a corseted waist and a very different hairstyle. MORE: Celine Dion Stuns In Bodycon Jumpsuit For Epic Comeback Video “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we released ‘Falling Into You’!” she wrote. “(I think I was only 10 at the time! LOL… I wish!) Loading the player … WATCH: Celine Dion Showcases Incredible Hair Transformation “Our world has changed so much since then and who knows what will come next, but 25 years later I still love performing the songs on this album and can’t wait to do it again!” “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my music a small part of your life and for your love and support. during all those years! “As things continue to improve there, please stay safe and healthy until we can get back together and celebrate. – Love Céline xx… ” READ: Celine Dion shares never-before-seen photos of her son René-Charles on his birthday MORE: Celine Dion looks back on tough days ahead in heartfelt message Céline celebrated 25 years of her album Falling Into You Celine fans loved the footage and flooded the comments with their feelings. “25 years old and it’s such an amazing album,” wrote one, while a second said: “OMG queen!” and, “you’re still beautiful”. Celine fans are desperate to see her perform again, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her Courage World European tour in 2021 has had to be postponed. MORE: Celine Dion Shares Sad News With Fans With Emotional Message SEE: Celine Dion’s Mirror Bookcase is unlike anything you’ve seen before Celine likes to make a style statement In a heartfelt video post on social media, she said: “Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring. But unfortunately the situation is not certain. We still have to wait a little longer. Celine continued, “But yeah, the vaccines are on their way. So I promise we’ll make up for all that wasted time in 2022.

"So be careful. I can't wait. I miss you so much. I love you guys. See you soon, bye."







