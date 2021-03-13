The best fashion Instagrams of the week: Kylie Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Serena Williams and more





Last week, from a sunny and amazing place came a radiant, kaleidoscopic look courtesy of Winnie Harlow. Dressed in an Allure Essentials two-piece in all the colors of the rainbow, the model also had a classic pale pink Chanel bag on her arm. Anyone else showing off eye-catching hues? All the way to Palestine, musician Bashar Murad wore a striking and colorful full-mesh look from young designer Hazar Jawabra, which was captured by Fadi Dahabreh. Fun Fact: Kerwin Frost wore a head-spinning Jawabra look during Paris Fashion Week! Those in Russia also had a chic week. Olga Karput, aka the stylish owner of Moscow-based concept store KM20, was on vacation with a Marine Serre hat and a pair of Y2K-style Gentle Monster sunglasses. His compatriot Harry Nuriev also announced the opening of Crosby Studios in Moscow, which serves as a design gallery, store and cafe, while wearing XXL wide pants and white Tabi boots. Back in the States, Kylie Jenner gave us a cute mirror selfie in a smooth magenta coat with a matching little pink Pepto bag. And in Florida, Serena Williams took to the outdoors to pose in a daring daisy-print jumpsuit with lace-up boots, captioning the image: How we make winters in Florida. Speaking of the outdoors, model Isabeli Fontana appeared to come straight out of a Pre-Raphaelite painting as she posed in a flower-strewn pond dressed in a gorgeous brown knit. Finally, Lenny Kravitz pulled out a really good merchall while showing off his indestructible six-pack, of course. The piece is taken from the third installment of her Let Love Rule line, which features a white long-sleeved t-shirt reading Its Time For Love To Conquer Hate in a groovy font. Even better? A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit the NAACP Legal Fund. Here, discover more of the best fashion Instagrams of the week.

