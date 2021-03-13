Marks and Spencer Shares ‘Gorgeous’ Vintage-Inspired Dress, and Shoppers Love the Style Choice





After a year of jogging bottoms and sweatshirts, many of us are looking for prettier, more flattering outfits this spring. If you’re not quite ready to sacrifice comfort for fashion, Marks and Spencer has the perfect dress for you. On Instagram, the retailer shared a ‘gorgeous’ vintage-inspired floral dress and shoppers instantly fell in love. The dress features a high neckline, long sleeves with ruffled cuffs and a midi skirt length, and it has a fitted waist that contrasts with the flowing skirt for a beautiful silhouette. The model in the snap paired it with white sneakers for a casual tone, but it would also look great with black boots or summery wedge heels. Buyers in the comments show their love for the vintage look. “Gorgeous,” said one M&S fan. To keep up to date with all the latest news, stories and events happening in London, donate the MyLondon Facebook page look alike. We’ll provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and Underground services, as well as routes around the capital. The latest breaking news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulance and fire department. We’ll also bring you updates from our courts and advice, along with some lighter long reads. We also post your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories. Like the My London Facebook page here. You can also follow us on Twitter here and Instagram here. “Beautiful dress, looks amazing on this girl,” said another. A third commented: “Stunning dress [heart emoji]. “ Other buyers praised M&S for choosing a stunning plus size model to show off the dress. One of them said: “Well done to M&S for using this model. “She looks better in this dress, and the previous one in a leopard print, than the more conventional slim models on the site.” Shop for local businesses in your area with this handy widget. However, another buyer criticized the addition of sneakers to the look: “It’s just me because I’m old-fashioned, but I never think sneakers look good with a dress.” What do you think of the outfit? Let us know in the comments here.







