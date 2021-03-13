Fashion
Christopher Kane: The fashion world must change | Life and style
I stopped reading reviews years ago. They are so reductive. I do what I do for myself. I don’t care about anyone else. No one else took me to art school, no one else built my business. It was always just me and my sister Tammy and that’s how we love her.
Grow, my aunts were like other mothers. My fondest memories are those of all of us together. There would be 10 in our house, plus two big boxer dogs. I would be pouring whiskeys and lighting cigarettes for people. We fight, shout, laugh. It was chaos, in the best possible way.
To be Scottish means knowing how to laugh at yourself. Our sense of humor is brilliantly dark: you never know when someone is nice or mean, or when they are telling the truth.
I always was inspired by nature. The naked body in any shape or color is brilliant. We are all sexual beings. It took me a long time not to feel bad about it.
Guilt has always weighed heavily on me. It comes from my Catholic education. On the first lockdown I felt horrible for being so unproductive so I started painting again to allay my frustration. So I would worry that I am having too much fun.
The fashion world must change. We are all in this terrible cycle of wanting more and wanting new. I slowed down right away. My plan is to get off the hamster wheel and go back to what it was like when I was designing clothes in a bedroom in Dalston.
I hate women still have to defend their choice of clothing. We need to focus on the real issues. What happened with Black Lives Matter woke me up. More important than anything is that if you are black you are more likely to be attacked by the police or die in childbirth.
The life of a designer is nowhere near as fun as people imagine. Being creative is basically a prison sentence.
You can be whoever you want. Don’t think you’re better than anyone else and don’t copy them. I see more and more designers reclaiming the work of others. I have never done that. I find it so depressing.
Happiness is liberating. More joy was our mantra before it became the title of our label. It was about breaking the rules. We decided to ignore the fashion calendar and sell when we want to sell.
My sister and I slept in the same bed until I was 15. People always thought it was really weird. We are still as close as ever. She is my sounding board, my business partner and my best friend.
I came out to my sister after moving to London. She wasn’t particularly surprised. I remember hearing my brothers use the word queer and thinking that I was.
One of my the greatest pleasures are University challenge and watch the strange but very intelligent creatures that inhabit it. They’re the ones who were bullied in school and pushed around the corners and are watching them now. I’m impressed.
When it’s on people will go wild. I wanna go to a gay bar, dance. I hope we haven’t all forgotten how to be close.
