Kylie Jenner Found The Coolest Way To Style Her Cutout Dress With The Clear Heel Trend





Kylie jenner has mastered several spring trends, with arguably her most eye-catching look from late last Friday. She stepped out in the Poster Girl’s Jetta jumpsuit in a turquoise colourway. This one-piece swimsuit from the London label features a sheer polka dot construction with a halter neckline, a front cutout with crystal embellishments and lettuce hem trims. As part of the labels’ fall 21 collection, the jumpsuit is priced around $ 217 and is available for pre-order. on Poster-girl.com. She styled the almost transparent room with a leather coat from Chrome Hearts. Learn more about Footwear News To accessorize the nightwear, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics chose silver metal rings by Lili Claspe. For the shoes, Jenner completed the set with a pair of Plexi 105 Crystal-Embellished Lam and PVC sandals from Gianvito Rossi. These barely visible sandals feature a clear PVC upper construction with a silver lam border and buckle ankle strap, pointed toe and 4 inch stiletto heel. The Sparkling Shoes were recently restocked and retailed for $ 1,245. They are always available in limited quantities on Net-a-porter.com. Bold printed jumpsuits, dresses and tops from trendy independent designers paired with designer heels of the moment have become one of Jenners’ signature uniforms. For this spring, the entrepreneur continues to share his affinity for the PVC heel sandal trend. On March 11, Jenner designed a houndstooth look from head to toe with similar shoes. She paired a black and white velvet catsuit from Florentina Leitner with a matching headband, Lili Claspe hoops and a pair of Macallan Slingback Pumps in a light colourway from Femme LA. The story continues In February, she wore the Gianvito Rossi Metropolis paired 1017 Alyx 9Sm sandals in a bright orange colourway further confirming the clear sandal as an item in the wardrobe of the style icons. Some of Jenners’ other beloved pump silhouettes include options from Bottega Veneta, The Attico, and Yeezy. Click on this gallery to discover Kylie Jenners style evolution over the years. Launch gallery: Kylie Jenner’s Style Evolution Over the Years Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

