ASHLAND – For much of history, women have lived as second class citizens across the world. Women have not only had to fight for various legal rights over the years, but they have also had to fight to see changes in healthier and more comfortable fashion choices.

Since almost the dawn of time, women have come under enormous pressure to appear desirable in the eyes of men.

Even in the 1940s, it was possible for a woman to be arrested in the United States for wearing pants rather than a dress because pants were considered only for men.

Historically, women’s clothing options have been very limited, oppressive, and downright unhealthy and deadly in some cases.

Corsets have been used for centuries to make women more beautiful and to ensure modesty. They were tightly laced at the waist and some also covered the hips and breasts with sometimes up to 50 laces.

They were worn from childhood until the wedding night and the tight fit made it very difficult to breathe. When a woman was laced into a corset, she could not bend over, raise her arms above her head, or run without getting out of breath.

These women, however, had a wonderful posture.

The impact of a tightly laced corset injured the ribs and put excessive pressure on the lungs and other internal organs. The pressure caused changes in the shape of the women’s skeleton and the materials they were made from contained metal, whalebone or wood in the center of the front.

Many women were unable to produce breast milk after giving birth.

Eventually, doctors warned of the dangers of lacing corsets too tightly, and in the 20th century, bras became the undergarment of choice for the upper body.

High heels have also been around for centuries. They were once called pints and could grow up to three feet tall! The shoes severely restricted freedom of movement, so women supported each other using a cane or human escorts.

High heels are known to cause joint pain, calluses, damaged nails, lower back pain, and changes in the muscles and tendons of the feet, not to mention injuries from trips and falls. Although they are still worn, they are not as popular as they once were.

Today, they are only worn by 49% of 18-24 year olds, 42% of women aged 20 to 49 and 34% of women aged 50 and over. Women today often choose to wear sneakers to avoid wearing high heels.

Super wide skirts were possibly one of the most dangerous fashion trends in history. Among the many fashions that inhibited a woman’s ability to walk with ease, wide skirts were among the most dangerous.

Full skirts have cycled in and out of style for centuries and have been called crinolines or petticoats. They were easy to trip over, restricted movement in large crowds, got stuck in the wheels of the car, and created a fire hazard. Many women caught fire in their skirts while cooking, lighting candles, or walking past a campfire.

Then the fashion trend took a 180 degree turn and the hobbled skirt became the next dangerous trend.

Tied skirts prevented women from taking big strides. In the 1900s, dresses and skirts got narrower. But the shackled skirt prompted the women to take small steps as they walked. They had difficulty walking, dancing and walking away when wearing these clothes which had a tie that restricted the movement of the legs from the knees down.

Paul Poiret created this type of women’s clothing which was designed to give women a more refined and feminine look. In one case, a woman tripped over the railing of a bridge and fell to death while wearing a hobbled skirt.

This trend lasted only from 1910 to 1913.

Gigot sleeves, also known as omuton leg sleeves, were another fashion trend that came and went. These sleeves of the past were so huge and heavy that women could barely move. They raised the upper part of the woman’s body and contrasted so strongly with the slim waist created by the corset that the look appealed to men.

Women also saw themselves as more feminine and attractive. Some have referred to the Gigot sleeves as dumb sleeves because sometimes women couldn’t even get through a door. A single sleeve often required 2-3 yards of fabric to make.

Almost all women’s clothing was designed to be aesthetically appealing to men without a lot of functionality given the hard work of women – especially if the family did not have servants. Women also needed to be covered so that they were very hot during the hotter months and prone to overheating and rashes.

It was not just the clothes that led to the deaths of women. It was also desirable that women had fair and fair skin. Tan skin was a sign of women who had poor husbands. Lead-based makeup would help make the skin mushy and hide the scars from smallpox if it was for those who survived the disease.

Lead absorbed through the skin has resulted in hair loss, inflammation and death for some.

Women also used arsenic platelets in the early 20th century to lighten their skin. They used it in small amounts despite its known dangers. Women let the leeches suck their blood or use bleeding methods to lighten the pallor of their skin as well.

It wasn’t until the 1920s that women’s fashion began to embrace comfort, simplicity, and a more childish style. During WWII New York became the fashion hub of the world, and women’s fashion had a military look that focused on a clean, fitted style.

Much of the material generally used for women’s clothing at this time was needed to make military uniforms and parachutes. Skirts have become shorter and tighter and patterns have become a thing of the past as more and more women have opted for solid colors. People have also started to dress much more casually for outings and formal events.

Over the past decades, women’s fashion has made leaps forward from its chains of the past.

The new millennium has brought women back into a more feminine age, but really anything goes, including ripped jeans made this way.

The days of wearing 30 pounds of restrictive, warm clothing are over for good and women can find their own unique, comfortable style that isn’t based on what someone else tells them is appropriate. Even the military and employers now recognize the importance of wearing the right clothes to ensure success and comfort.