How a brand is redefining the ombre nude in the fashion space





The word “nude” has always been a word I struggled with, as well as other darker skinned people. It’s a word that sounds so simple in theory, but has often left me with complex feelings after an average visit to the nail salon or a walk in the mall. Until 2015, even America’s most trusted online dictionary, Merriam webster, defined the term as “having the color of a white person’s skin” which has left many consumers, including myself, completely lost in the past when they were looking for the perfect skin tonic product .

Even though there has been a major shift towards brands becoming more aware of the inclusion of shades, the term ‘nude’ still seems somewhat outdated. However, for people like Erin Carpenter, Founder and CEO of Naked Barre, it is a standard that it has been challenging since 2009. “We were one of the first players in [shade-inclusive] space, “said Carpenter Travel + Leisure. The 36-year-old said that back then and even now, Nude Barre continues to offer the widest range of underwear shades and complexion underwear.

“What we’re seeing in the market now is that even though there are other players coming into the category, they’re still focusing on the four to six shade range. What we hear from our clients is that it’s still not enough and it’s still not representing everyone, ”Carpenter said. Sporting 12 unique shades, the brand understands the difficulty of finding the perfect color match, especially online. This is why they offer customers the choice of taking a real correspondence quiz or buying a full set of samples, retail for $ 6. Not only does the brand include shade, but it also includes size. Items such as tights (also available in kids size), underwear, bralettes, and more can be purchased in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Carpenter, who is also a former Knicks City dancer, first started her business by creating products like fishnet tights (nudebarre.com, $ 33) and opaque convertible tights (nudebarre.com, $ 22) to meet the daily needs of artists and performers like her. This then resulted in a product that she knew would be appreciated by others. Aiming for a product that looked visibly nude and looked like him too, Carpenter wanted to “do something that people felt really comfortable in” and make it look like “they weren’t wearing anything” at all.

One person who can probably attest to this is TV host Wendy Williams, who wears Carpenter’s clothes almost every day on the air. Being one of the first Nude Barre celebrities, Williams shared with Carpenter that as a woman with access to anything and everything, this was the only product that worked for her body type and skin tone.

“To me that means a lot,” Carpenter said. “[Williams] can have it all, she can get any product and the fact that this new brand at that time was something that was exciting to her, made her happy and made her feel better when she was on her show meant a lot . “

This is just one of the many reasons Carpenter believes that products that incorporate skin tone are essential in the fashion world. She insists that everyone, regardless of their age, should feel represented and belong. “When you say the word nude or ask for a product nude, a lot of people think of a color,” Carpenter said. “I really hope that with this brand we will change that and that people will think that the nude is a reflection of the person they are talking to.

In many ways, Carpenter, along with the rest of the Nude Barre team, does just that.

