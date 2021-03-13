Meghan Markle and Dr Jill Biden wore similar Oscar de la Renta Primavera dresses





BALCE CENETA MANUALGetty Images

Meghan Markle and Dr Jill Biden are ready for spring. The First Lady and Duchess of Sussex have both been dressed in cheerful Oscar de la Renta gowns in recent weeks, highlighting the overlap between political and royal style and between the couple’s individual tastes. Biden wore Oscar de la Renta’s Citrus Primavera belted day dress on Monday to attend the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony. The event paid tribute to 21 women from around the world “who have shown exceptional courage and leadership in the promotion of peace, justice, human rights, equality of women. gender and women’s empowerment, often at great risk and personal sacrifice, ”the State Department said the previous week. ceremony. And for her part, the Duchess chose to wear a very similar dress from the same label for a virtual appearance with Spotify – the audio streaming company with which the Sussexes create podcasts, under the banner of Archewell Audio. Harry and Meghan appeared at Spotify’s Stream On event on February 22 to explain what they hope to accomplish. “We created Archewell Audio so that we could raise voices that might not be heard and hear people’s stories,” the Duchess explained. (Watch the full clip below.) This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. It’s not uncommon for these two women to be able to wear similar clothes – especially since the dresses are still on sale, not years-old purchases, dug out of their respective closets by chance – but some have chose to read them. , given that the First Lady was wearing her gown just a day after Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah aired. “I don’t believe in coincidences,” tweeted Kate Bennett, a CNN reporter on the beat of FLOTUS. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Shop the look Lemon-print belted midi dress Oscar de la Renta

Bergdorf goodman $ 2,890.00 Lemon Print Puff Sleeve Corset Top Oscar de la Renta

Neiman Marcus $ 2,390.00 Citrus Primavera Peplum Hem Dress Oscar de la Renta

Saks Fifth Avenue $ 3,490.00 Lemon Print Tie-Neck Sheer Blouse Oscar de la Renta

Neiman Marcus $ 1,590.00 This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos