WVU prepares for Sunday game against West Michigan | Men’s soccer

The West Virginia men’s soccer team will face the West Michigan Broncos in their second conference game of the season on Sunday in Kalamazoo, Mich.

WVU (2-0, 1-0 MAC) opened their conference schedule last week against northern Illinois and came away with a 1-0 victory.

WVU head coach Dan Stratford looks forward to the team’s first road game against the Broncos, and believes the game will be unlike anything the team has seen so far,

I think it will be a very different game than what we faced at home against NIU, Stratford said. Western Michigan has a clear identity in how they approach the game, they are a very physical team, a very great team, very dangerous and very good at set pieces.

Western Michigan (1-1-1, 0-1) plays in a different style that Stratford is hoping their team is prepared for.

Well, you have to prepare for that (WMU playstyle) and it will be different from how we expected the NIU game to play out, Stratford said. I just didn’t feel like we played at our best yet, and I think that was part of the outlook and thinking this week.

Although with new challenges ahead, WVU has had a good attacking outing so far this season, with junior Tony Pineda and rookie Bjarne Thiesen totaling two goals each in two matches. However, defense was key for the Mountaineers, posting two shutouts in a dominant fashion, allowing just seven shots on goal.

On that solid defense, the Mountaineers star is main goaltender Steven Tekesky, who recorded seven saves in just two games.

WVU this season has also been able to average 3.5 shots per game with an average of 57%. The mountaineers struggled with fouls, amassing 34 fouls, as well as four yellow cards, with just one corner kick.

For western Michigan, his start to the conference was difficult, dropping his last game, 1-2, against SIU-Edwardsville and another 1-1 draw against Xavier. However, the Broncos won a victory over Butler, 2-0.

The Broncos have also put together a good offensive performance this season, with junior Mike Melaragni leading the team with two goals in three games. Sophomore Daniel Nimick also recorded a goal for the Broncos.

The defensive back line and the goalie are what kept the Broncos in some of their games. Sophomore goaltender Isaac Walker made seven saves with a 78% save percentage, which helped the Broncos stay competitive against their opponents.

Like the Mountaineers, the Broncos have also found difficulty with fouls, registering 44 this season with three yellow cards. WMU averages 14.7 shots per game, out of an 11% shooting percentage, the lowest in the MAC conference.

This game between the Mountaineers and the Broncos will be a test of defense, but it would not be new for either side.

Over the past five seasons, the Broncos have been able to secure victories in three of five games. Defense has been a staple in these, as the Broncos have only scored seven combined goals in games. The Mountaineers haven’t done much better with a total of five goals in series history.

The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Western Michigan University Soccer Complex.