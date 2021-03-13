Fashion yesterday and today – The Clipper

Fashion still plays a leading role: it reflects on personalities and defines eras. From bringing the Juicy Couture 2000s tracksuit back to flared jeans, fashion is constantly evolving and renewing itself.

Fashion trends are often inspired by public figures and influencers. Emma Chamberlain, a 19-year-old Youtuber who steals her life, catches people’s attention with her style. From 2018 to 2019, she presented to her audience the VSCO girl. This mode included the transport of a hydraulic gourd and the port teddy bear scrunchies and jackets. This style took over and VSCO girls flooded social media.

But the current pandemic style is very different from the days of the VSCO girl. Comfort comes first and loose sweatshirts and hoodies cover our Zoom screens.

Since most of our time is spent at home, what is worn the most is considered slob-chic. It’s an easy way to choose an outfit. In a time when going to the grocery store is the biggest outing of the week, getting dressed comfortably is faster and provides a reassuring feeling of being at home.

Dawn Anderson, graphic arts professor at EvCC, also sees a shift towards comfort, I see a lot of people in their pajamas at the grocery store, which seems weird to me. At least put on pants.

With ever-changing trends, EvCC staff members experienced a much different fashion landscape when they were college students than what they see wearing today. There are also some trends that we wish we didn’t return to, Anderson said. Like ’80s hair, The hair would have so much hairspray, you would touch it and it would not budge.

Acting Director of the Board, Christine Sullivan, spoke about how fashion has changed over the past 10 years from her perspective. She said, My first thought was a suspicion that many other factors besides age probably influence fashion choices, things like what people do at different stages of life, the movements / cultures / places they relate to. or are part and “standards” of organizations where they can spend a lot of time. For example, when working in a professional job, you will be dressed more formally than casually, as this stage in your life will likely have an impact on the way you dress every day.

Having different life stages affects the way we dress over the years. When buying a lot of clothes to meet these different stages, it is essential to find a way to get the best quality of clothes at a reasonable price that makes the clothes last longer. I buy less clothes and more expensive clothes to make them last longer. As a teenager I experimented more, but now it’s the last priority on my budget, says Kristi Leksen of EvCC Counseling and Student Success.

When it comes to saving money when shopping for clothes and trying to find the best quality, something that has also been all the rage for the past couple of years. Going to thrift stores and choosing outfits to post on Instagram is one of the trends we see very often on social media. What we see the most are mom jeans with baggy tees and cool shoes.

When you show photos of current fashion trends to Anderson, she said it wasn’t something she would wear, but high waisted jeans remind me of the 80s and sneakers look retro to me. His impression was correct. The High waist jeans were worn a lot in the 80s, and so were sneakers. The Air Force 1s were released in 1982, but their style changed over time.

How we really dress is a big part of our day and reflects who we are and what we believe in. Fashion should always be fun and a way to express individuality. It will be interesting to see how fashion evolves in the next few years and to reflect on it.