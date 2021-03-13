Vaani Kapoor is ready for Saturday night in her little Blingy dress (See photos)

While we might be sulking on a weekend, trust Vaani Kapoor to make the most of it. The War The actress’ recent fashion release is definitely screaming ready to party and we can’t wait to find out where her looks are. Vaani took to her Instagram account to share photos in her cute mini dress and boy, she looked radiant! Styled by Mohit Rai and his brilliant team, Vaani has oozed glamor through her new look and we’re sure to go gaga over her.Yeah or not? Princess outfit by Vaani Kapoor by Atelier Zuhra.

Vaani’s blingy off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect party outfit. She accessorized her dress without jewelry and allowed her outfit to speak. The dress belongs to a designer based in Mumbai, Akanksha Gajria and Vaani certainly added an extra dose of glamor. The look of wet hair, bare lips, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks enhanced her look. The actress is certainly making headlines for all the right reasons and we’re excited to see what she chooses and wears next.When Vaani Kapoor splurged Rs.20,000 on this maxi dress for war promotions!

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor (Photo credits: Instagram)

Vaani has several outings lined up this year. After playing with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, she has The lower end of the bell with Akshay Kumar and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was already part of one of the most successful movies of 2019, War, and based on her new announcements we can guarantee that she will become the next most searched name in the industry. Until then, let’s keep showering her with tons of love and warm praise.

(The above story first appeared on Report Door on March 13, 2021 at 9:39 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on politics, the world, sports, entertainment and style of life, log on to our website reportdoor.com).