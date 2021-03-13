Fashion
X-Men Deadliest Mutants Face Nightmare New Enemy
A nightmarish new enemy attacks the X-Men’s Island house, but things may not be as they appear. The secrets of X-Force come back to haunt them.
Warning: Contains mild spoilers forX-Force # 18!
Krakoa has been a utopian paradise for the mutant community since its founding, but now X-Force find themselves facing a new nightmarish enemy, the one who seems to combine the most dangerous powers X MenSince Jonathan Hickman orchestrated the X Men Relaunched in 2019, Krakoa Island has served as a refuge for Earth’s mutant population. The key to this paradise is X-Force, Krakoa’s Secret Service, but recently they’ve encountered a threat they can’t understand, and one that seems to have come from their worst nightmares.
InX-Force # 17, Quentin Quire investigated a reported mutant attack, finding that the survivors had memories of being brutalized by major X-Men characters like Wolverine and Colossus – individuals they remembered in nightmarish ways thanks to the trauma involved. result, but also heroes who had alibis for the time of the attack. Phoebe Cuckoo has confirmed that the survivors carried Quentin’s psychic “ fingerprint ”, and a little girl even identified Quentin as the villain before being killed by an unseen enemy he claimed.“impossible.”Now it looks like the enemy is about to strike the X-Men right where they live.
In a preview of Marvel Comics for X-Force # 18 –deBenjamin Percy and Garry Brown -Black Tom Cassidy is enjoying a nap when he is awakened by an unexpected sound. Tomswood and herbal powers have given him a special bond with Krakoa that is not shared by other mutants. He hears a rustle in the distance and when he goes to investigate, he sees a nightmarish enemy approaching. Tom’s deep connection with Krakoa allows him to use island consciousness as his own senses, and yet the creature is invisible to everything except his human body. Tom wonders why his regular and mutant senses disagree, concluding that the demonic entity has somehow cut him off from Krakoa. Enjoy the Marvel Comics overview pages and summary of issues below:
WELCOME TO THEIR NIGHTMARES! QUENTIN QUIRE returns to Krakoa to find a nightmarish creature wreaking havoc on X-Force. But what deadly secrets is X-Force hiding and who is trying to unearth them?
Readers are only entitled to a brief glimpse of the creature in the preview, but it sounds terrifying, and the fact that it may have crept over Krakoa more or less undetected is truly frightening. The island served as a safe space for mutants, an impenetrable sanctuary in the middle of the ocean, but this arrival of creatures calls that into question. Despite this, the reference to nightmares in the problem summary opens up another possibility, as Black Tom is shown sleeping before the creature appears, suggesting the possibility that this threat could be the Marvel version of Freddy Krueger – something. something capable of harming people in their dreams.
These clues provide new context to the X-Men nightmare of the last issue, although Phoebe’s detection of Quentin’s psychic signature remains a major question mark.In previous stories, X-Force has run into XENO – a well-funded anti-mutant organization who have shown some skill in capturing mutants and using medical science to graft their abilities onto willing minions. Considering the number of times Quentin has died and resurrected, leaving his body in the world, it is possible that this new threat is in part due to its own psychic gifts.
X-Force has grown increasingly monstrous in what he’s willing to do to protect the mutant nation, so it’s perfectly fitting that Quentin’s recent attempt at redemption and growth sees him facing a devastated nightmare in the team by their secrets. This is the perfect opportunity for Quentin to take on his demons, even though they come in the form of some of the most dangerous.X Menaround.X-Force# 18will be available in stores and on digital comic book platforms on March 17th.
Next: The X-Men’s Dream On Krakoa Is Actually Their Worst Nightmare
