Mansion of Snow tells the stories of the Himalayas through fashion





Drawing on their backgrounds in fashion and media, Tenzin Wild and Tao Okamoto weave Eastern culture together, one outerwear at a time.

“It’s not enough to try to sell products,” says Tenzin Wild, co-founder of new outerwear brand Abode of Snow. “The only authentic way is to tell the story behind it.” Stories are the lifeblood of the new business he started with his wife Tao Okamoto in 2020. Having worked in fashion for most of his adult life, most notably as editor of The Last Magazine and as that co-founder of the creative agency Berger & Wildhe began to think about how he could integrate his Tibetan heritage into his industry. “Actually, the motivation for all of this was from a cultural perspective,” he says. “How do we keep the history of the Himalayas alive and speak to it in a natural way?” Three years later, this idea materialized in Demeure de la neige. The first collection consists of three carefully considered styles of outerwear, but Wild and Okamoto had always designed the brand with minimal production in mind. “It makes sense. It’s harder, you have to think a little bit more about how to create a timeless pattern and then just fine tune it. That’s the point; of course, we have to bring out new styles here and there, but it will always be a limited number. ”The collection includes the Chuba parka based on traditional Tibetan coats, the Lhasa 4-way parka with a contemporary style and the recycled Mila down jacket which brings a striking cross button closure to the down jacket. classic. The “less is more” attitude towards products came from the couple’s desire to build Abode of Snow with environmental awareness in mind. They paid as much attention to sourcing as to design. “When it comes to outerwear, most brands use technical and sporty fabrics,” notes Wild. “But why does it have to be that? Why can’t we work with potentially biodegradable organic materials if possible.” They have used organic cottons, yak (never shaved and collected only as they get rid of naturally) and recycled synthetics and continually find better materials as they develop their brand, as a plant-based vegan alternative than they start to incorporate. For Okamoto, all she had to do was look to her homeland, Japan, where brands have embraced sustainability. “We have great craftspeople and craftsmanship, so this was a whole new discovery,” she says. “I am able to find these factories and these people who are trying to become as sustainable as possible in Japan. I want to find these people all over the world. The Japanese are very aware of this, which I am very proud of. “ Wild has also found something to aspire to on his travels across Japan with Okamoto. “I’ve seen all these micro-brands that have been around for years, and they’re still there, they’re supporting each other, and that’s all it takes. They stay very loyal to what they do, and they have a very loyal base, and I think that’s what we want to aim for. “By choosing such a particular path for fashion, Wild and Okamoto have embraced the small, artisanal style of creation that is increasingly becoming the preferred fashion path.” 10 years ago, if you remember, every new designers aspired to be the next mega-designer, ”recalls Wild.“ When is the next IPO? Everyone was talking about money and investors. “Wild and Okamoto will be the first to admit that they are not designers by trade, but their background in the fashion world has given them the prospect of skipping the traps. industry for the benefit of a deeply cultural and personal project that happens to be expressed through clothing. “If young and emerging designers understand what their ultimate business goal is and what their financial goal is, I think they can s ‘have fun with that, “says Wild.” They can actually get more out of the process, not be under financial pressure, or pressure from investors, or pressure to grow, and instead stick with what you know. and do it well, just create one song at a time.

Credits: Models: Chiharu Okunugi (The Company), Varsha Tharpa (The Company), Peter Meyer (IMG Models), Charlie Knepper (DNA); Make-up: Maki Ryoke; Hairdresser: Ben Skervin; Manicurist: Eri Handa; Photo assistants: Dean Dodos and Taryn Anderson

