Fashion
This gorgeous wedding dress was too big to walk
The following gives details of the culminating marriage of “Coming 2 America”. You are welcome to watch the Amazon Prime streaming comedy before reading it.
Nomzamo Mbatha felt the very image of royalty as she stepped into the stunning wedding dress as Crown Princess Mirembe in “Coming 2 America”.
But there was a major issue for the five-foot-two-foot Mirembe down the aisle during her lavish wedding to Royal Prince Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler) actually walking with the stunning 15-foot African woven Ankara fabric train flowing behind her. .
“I felt like such a princess, the dress was so gorgeous, and I was told ‘OK, try to move’. And I literally couldn’t move, ”Mbatha says with a laugh. “Then I tried to walk and literally couldn’t. The dress weighed 83 pounds.”
The South African actress is not smiling and appears to move effortlessly through Zamunda’s wedding scene for“Coming 2 America” (now streaming on Amazon Prime). But Mbathaneeded helped with this dress, a concession to the fictional country’s wedding tradition.
In the 1988 original “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy’s American bride to Prince Akeem, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) wore a pink wedding gown with a train running down the aisle.
“We had to end the same way as the original. People remember that dress, the way the train came out,” says “Coming 2 America” costume designer Ruth E. Carter. “So we made a dress that filled the aisles from side to side and was over 3 meters back. At the same time, we made the new Zamunda dress our own. That was the end of our tale. fairies.”
Carter estimates that the new dress required 100 yards of fabric to make the ruffle super train. A separate and special room in Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios has become the wedding dress headquarters, with the tables pushed out to make room.
“It was crazy. The dress was made of amannequin and you couldn’t go in, because the train was filling the room,” Mbatha said.
The completed full dress had to be rolled on the set on carts. On set, the filmmakers thought about ways to make Mbatha’s stalled march towards altara reality.
Workers placed three rolling carts under the train, but movement was still difficult. “I would go left and the train would go right with the carts,” said Mbatha, who saw his groom laughing as his fleeing train pushed him off the camera. “Jermaine would have said, ‘You push me!” And I would say, “It’s the dress. It moves on its own.” “
Another idea was to get a little assistant on the cart under the train, push and steer with her hands. Ultimately, director Craig Brewer says the effects department rigged the wires on both sides to pull the right gear. Mbatha was able to walk with sturdy, invisible heels.
“Every time I see Nomzamo waving with that smile on her face, I know she’s doing all she can to stay together while she pulls this huge train,” Brewer says. “She really worked her heart that day.”
Carter was able to focus on some of the other notable wedding outfits, including Princess Meeka (Kiki Lane) who showed off Zamunda’s royal aspirations in a gold painted gown and a metal ceremonial crown made by the film’s blacksmith. . “She got the Cadillac of Crowns,” Carter says. Wesley Snipes, as Zamunda’s enemy General Izzi, showed off impressive dance moves in a specially designed kente cloth kilt.
When Murphy transformed from King Akeem to perform for the newlyweds’ famous Sexual Chocolate singer Randy Watson, he was wearing a specially designed jumpsuit inspired by Elvis Presley. With the bulky train removed, Mbatha’s Princess Mirembe was able to dance to the music in her simpler and more elegant dress.
But Mbatha was delighted to watch the full dress set on screen.
“It was glorious, it took my breath away. I just thought it was such a beautiful moment,” Mbatha says, noting that fans of the original mimicked this wedding dress. “It will be very funny to see people trying to remake my dress for a Halloween costume.”
picture credit
