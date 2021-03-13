What’s the trend? The neutral palette of suede shoes at New Republic

As we begin to come back to life in the coming months, we are all looking to do our best. Comfort and effortless style are the new must-haves, and no one offers it better than New Republic.

This casual and trendy contemporary brand will quickly become your new obsession the second you wear your first pair. Classic style everyday sneakers head spin suede boots, quality and comfort are at the heart of every New Republic product. Led by CEO Josh Kaplan, this Los Angeles-based startup appeals to the modern millennial, looking for quality and style, with affordable prices.

Credit Matthew Clerkin

Here are the latest must-haves from the neutral and versatile palette you should put in your closet today:

KURT SUEDE SNEAKERS

New Republic has redesigned one of its best-selling silhouettes to deliver the ultimate in style and comfort. The low-cut, lace-up model is designed for effortless comfort and style. The Kurt sneaker features a 100% durable Tencel Mesh insole for added comfort and breathability. Sizes from 5.5 women up to 13 men. $ 98, available at ShopNewRepublic.com.

Credit: Matthew Clerkin

SONOMA SUEDE CHELSEA BOOTS

The Sonoma is the best Chelsea boot in the New Republics yet! Redesigned from the ground up for added comfort, the relaxed Chelsea boot is durable, comfortable and stands the test of time. These boots provide wearers with a comfortable walk without the need to push them in and improve with age. Sizes ranging from 7 to 15 for men. $ 128, available at ShopNewRepublic.com.

Credit: Matthew Clerkin

For more inspiration, visit ShopNewRepublic.com or follow the brand on Instagram.