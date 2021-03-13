Fashion
Fashion icon Norma Kamali reveals how to look young at 75
In 1970, an astrologer delivered heartbreaking news to 25-year-old Norma Kamali.
She said I was going to meet my soul mate at 65, the now 75-year-old fashion designer told The Post. I said, no, no, no, no.
At the time, she was already married to Eddie Kamali, an Iranian she had met at a club when they both won $ 500 in a dance competition. OK, he was beautiful and we danced really well together. It was obviously fate, right? she writes in her new book, Norma Kamali: I am invincible (Abrams), which is part of a wellness manual with advice on nutrition, exercise, aging, and more.
But by 1975, she was divorced and Kamali, who expected to prove the astrologer wrong, never married again. She became a pioneering designer with designs like her coveted sleeping bag and swimsuits.
When she turned 65, her friend, hotelier Ian Schrager, introduced her to lawyer Marty Edelman. Kamalis’ 75th birthday last June, Edelman proposed. She calls him her soul mate.
COVID, in a weird way, has really brought us closer than we normally would be because it travels a lot and I’m still working, she says. We were there morning, noon and night, cooking together, having coffee in the middle of the day. We realized that we love each other very much.
They never discussed marriage in their last decade of dating, but he put it in a birthday note. He said, if you’re not busy, we should, Kamali said.
Timing, she added, is everything. We met at a point in our lives when we both felt so secure about who we were that we could give of ourselves in a way that is as close to the unconditional as possible, she writes. In the book, she looks back on each decade and the wisdom she’s gained in love, life, health, and work.
I don’t want to be 20, 30 or 40 anymore, Kamali said. The reason I appreciate 75 is because I’m so much smarter than before.
Born and raised on the Upper East Side to a Lebanese mother and Basque father, Kamali (ne Arraez) was an aspiring painter. But her mother referred her to fashion illustration at the Fashion Institute of Technology because she presented more practical career options, at least it would seem. After graduating, Kamali went to his first job interview, in the garment district, and the manager asked her to stand up and turn around for him. She grabbed her wallet and ran away.
Instead, Kamali landed a job with Northwest Orient Airlines in reservations. The perks included $ 29 round-trip tickets to London, where she traveled almost every weekend, perusing vintage markets and shopping at the now legendary Biba and Bus Stop stores. In 1968, she and Eddie opened the Kamali boutique on East 53rd Street, selling clothing imported from London and eventually her own designs. It has attracted luminaries like Robert Plant, Sly Stone, Bette Midler and John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
But she learned that Eddie was seeing other women, including one of his employees. My constant worry was having enough money to buy fabric. So seeing Rolex watch gifts to the saleswoman was, needless to say, overwhelming, she writes. Kamali left the marriage and the business with just $ 98 in his pocket.
In 1976, she launched her clothing line: OMO Norma Kamali, which means On My Own. She designed the iconic red swimsuit Farrah Fawcett wore in a 1976 blockbuster photo (the costume is now in the Smithsonian). She quickly gained attention and sales, creating innovative designs that modern women wanted to wear.
In 1974, she was inspired to create her famous coat after a camping trip when she wrapped a sleeping bag around her body for a midnight bathroom break. It became popular with Cher, Elton John and the doormen at Studio 54. That same year, she reinvented a silk parachute, transforming it into gathered dresses that became her calling card. In 1980, she created a collection from a gray sweatshirt, predicting the dual obsession with fashion and fitness.
In her 40s, Kamali bought a townhouse near the Met and filled it with antiques. But at age 50, she visited India for an astrology reading from a Brahmin priest. The priest said, you will decide to get rid of everything and clean up. That’s what you’re supposed to do on this birthday, she said. I realized that possessions had I. She sold the apartment, auctioned or gave away most of her belongings and even abandoned a boyfriend.
She now lives in a clean-lined apartment in West Village.
Kamali, who looks decades younger than her age, has long been a health and fitness enthusiast. She meditates, does circuit training and loves barre classes. She also credits the olive oil that she uses as an ingredient in beauty products and food as a secret to staying young. I consume massive amounts of it every year, she says.
She relies on acupuncture facelifts, but says sleep, diet and exercise are essential. (She recommends a Mulberry silk pillowcase, saying it’s easier than cotton on hair and skin.) When it comes to diet, she gave up alcohol decades ago and eat a plant-based diet with intermittent fasting.
Being happy also helps, of course. She’s not even close to retiring and enjoys living with Edelman and his family. I really enjoy interacting with her grandchildren, she says. Conversations are fun.
And once the pandemic subsides, the couple plan to throw a giant dance party after their quiet wedding.
Were going to say, by the way, were married! and then keep dancing.
