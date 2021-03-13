Michelle Keegan looks unreal in thigh high boots and a mini dress





March 13, 2021 – 09:41 PM GMT



Jenni McKnight Michelle Keegan braved the cold in a pair of over the knee boots and a mini leopard print on Saturday

Michelle keegan braved the cold in a pair of over the knee boots and a mini leopard print in a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap – and she looked unreal! The actress took a long time to shoot her Sky One show, Brassic, brave the elements for a quick photo. MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals why family stopped asking for grandchildren Wrapping warmly in two jackets, Michelle posed with some of her castmates under an umbrella. Wearing a long white quilted coat with a fur-trimmed hood, Michelle added an extra layer by pairing a second, shorter puffer underneath. Loading the player … WATCH: Michelle Keegan models her new Very range Poking out was a leopard-print mini dress, which she paired with her thigh-high boots, black boots, and gold hoops. The TV star captioned the photo: “Nightshoots with these beauties.” Michelle may have been dressed like her character, Erin Croft, but this isn’t the first time she’s left fans seriously in awe of her wardrobe choices. READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright debut in brand new home – inspired by ‘Georgian’ palace MORE: Michelle Keegan shares striking selfie in positive post The actress has proven time and again that she can wear a number of looks, and last month she surprised fans wearing a superb black tracksuit! Posing in her bedroom mirror as she slid her long ponytail over her shoulder, Michelle modeled a chic textured hoodie and matching fitted sweatpants. Both items are from his collection with Very.co.uk and retail for £ 25 and £ 22 respectively. Coordinating Textured Michelle Keegan, hoodie 25 €, pants £ 22, Very BUY NOW With a ribbed textured design, elasticated waist and cuffed ankles, the pants are not only stylish, but would also be an ultra-comfortable addition to your work-at-home wardrobe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is just one of the new loungewear options from its latest launch for Very.co.uk, which will no doubt be a hit with its fans. True to form, the actress added her glamorous touch to the pieces, with flattering V-neck bodysuits, fitted leggings and a voluminous quilted puffer jacket. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







