Best Marvel Toys and Collectibles: Spider-Man, X-Men & More
For the Marvel devotee, we’ve put together a list of products that almost any type of fan can enjoy.
All products and services presented by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire publishers. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.
The Marvel Universe has grown to keep our favorite superheroes in constant rotation. Between the list of movies along the way, upcoming spinoff shows on Disney +, comics, and tons of goodies for you to enjoy, now is a good time to be a Marvel fan.
Marvel’s latest Disney + series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” debuts on Disney + on March 19. The series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will focus on the following “Avengers: Endgame” events.
If you haven’t already subscribed to Disney + you can subscribe to the service for $ 7.99 per month (as of March 26) or $ 79.99 per year. The subscription gives access to thousands of TV shows and movies as well as original programming.
While some viewers may feel like they’re still trying to process the first season of “WandaVision” before they can move on to a new Marvel series, the good thing about streaming is that you can move forward at your own pace, and Marvel make sure there is enough choice in the safe. The summer is expected to bring a Loki series to Disney +, marking Marvel’s third original series in 2021. On the film front, “Black Widow” is set to hit theaters on May 7, after being delayed due to the pandemic. If all goes according to plan, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will arrive on July 9, followed by “Eternals” on November 5 and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 17.
For the Marvel devotee, we’ve put together a list of products that almost any type of fan can enjoy. From jewelry to comics, clothing, face masks, cookbooks, action figures, even a Marvel encyclopedia, see our pick of the best Marvel merchandise below.
Marvel Greatest Comics: 100 comics that built the universe
From the Human Torch to the Submarine, the Avengers and Spider-Man, “Marvel Greatest Comics” is a curated selection of the most groundbreaking comics that helped make the MCU great. The 256-page book was written by Melanie Scott and Stephen Wiacek, both of whom have worked on numerous Marvel comics. Marvel comic artist and writer Joe Quesada wrote the attacker.
I have problems Two-tone coffee mug
You have problems? The Marvel Cartoon Two-Tone Coffee Mug is a standout piece for your dinnerware collection. The exterior of the mug features a standard white base over a patterned logo, while the interior can be customized in different colors, including black, red, and green.
Spider-Man: Diorama from the Marvel Gallery “Far From Home”
Standing above a faux wood base, the Spider-Man Diorama finds our canvas-masked hero ready for action. The detailed design features bright colors in Spidey’s red and black color scheme.
Captain Marvel Pendant Necklace
This gorgeous Captain Marvel Eight Pointed Star Pendant Necklace won’t break the bank and makes a cool gift. Crafted from yellow gold plated sterling silver, the 18 inch piece of jewelry features a white crystal set in the center and “Higher, Further, Faster” (an ode to “Captain Marvel” and the comic book of the same name) engraved on the back. The Hala Star design is a nod to Carol Danvers and her Kree powers.
Cable Guys Groot Toddler Device Holder
Any gamer knows how easy it is to lose a wireless controller, but luckily Groot has you covered. This versatile device holder, inspired by the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character, is a good way to keep your cell phone, remote control or other small gadget that could easily get lost in one place.
Marvel Icons Backpack
Some of the key things to choosing the right backpack are fit, durability, and fit, and the Marvel Icons Avengers backpack does the trick, plus it has a great design. The black leather and mesh backpack, covered with the Avengers symbols, features a reversible black / red flap with snap closure, a zipped top with red lining, adjustable padded shoulder straps and waist straps.
Marvel Sheet Face Mask, 4-Pack
Mask yourself! These four-pack Marvel sheet masks come in adult and youth sizes and include Captain America’s shield, Groot, all-over Spider-Man face print, and Marvel Universe comic book montage designs. But wait, there’s more: Disney is donating $ 1 million in profits from the sale of its sheet masks to help support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide life-saving care to those in need.
Funko Pop! Marvel at the falcon and the winter soldier
If you are excited about ‘The Falcon & the Winter’ soldier series, then this Funko Pop! The collectible figure is a perfect buy for under $ 10. There is also a Winter Soldier This figure will be back in stock in time for the Disney + series debut on March 19.
Official Marvel Universe Cookbook
Have you ever thought about eating like a Marvel hero? Celebrity chef Justin Warner offers a collection of delicious food based on Marvel characters we love. Recipes include Storm’s Tournedos, Hulk Mashed Potatoes, Hot Chicken and Phoenix Egg Bowl, Dazzler’s Glitter Pizza Bagels, and Goblin Green Pumpkin Bombs.
Marvel Avengers Captain America Shield Cutting Board
If you’re looking for a cool novelty item, the Captain America Shield Cutting Board does the trick. While not as shiny as the image above, the 11.75 inch stain and odor resistant cutting board has a tempered glass surface, non-slip rubber feet, and can withstand high temperatures. going up to 350 ° F.
Garmin Captain Marvel Smartwatch – Special Edition
The Garmin Captain Marvel Special Edition smartwatch is equipped with a fitness and wellness tracker, smart notifications, music storage and Garmin Pay contactless payment solution. The design of the watch features a light gold bezel with premium leather straps and the battery lasts for a week before needing to be charged.
“WandaVision” vinyl bobblhead
Wanda and Vision get the bobblehead treatment, thanks to Funko Pop! At 4.5 inches tall, these vinyl figures come in several different designs, but most of them are not yet available. You can get your hands on this 50s-style figure, however, which ships within two days for Amazon Prime members.
Marvel Encyclopedia
An essential for the devoted Marvel fan who enjoys reading facts about the franchise. The 448-page Marvel Encyclopedia has been updated to include over 1,200 Marvel heroes and villains. The list includes Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy.
“WandaVision” poster t-shirt
Complement your casual clothing collection with this glitchy design that will make you see double. Made from 100% cotton, this crew neck t-shirt is also an eco-friendly buy (each shirt is custom printed with eco-friendly ink). There is also a sweatshirt version available.
Wolverine sweater for men
Can You Really Have Too Much Marvel Casual Wear? The Disney Wolverine Ribbed Crew Sweatshirt is a great buy for fans of the mutant X-Men. The sweatshirt features a faded vintage art design, and it’s made from soft jersey and warm fleece.
