Brides take revenge on stepmom for wearing white dress to wedding

While reluctantly shopping for wedding dresses with her mother-in-law, this bride was amazed that her future husband’s mother had chosen a white wedding dress for herself.

The mother-in-law claimed it was the perfect dress for the mother of the groom and said it was “her special day too”.

Sharing on Reddit, the bride said that her future husband’s possessive mother made some strange requests, including wanting to spend Valentine’s Day with her son, asking him to spend a vacation with her.

The bride and the shopkeeper tried to “convince her that it was not appropriate” for a mother of the groom outfit, and her husband also told his mother about it, but she simply refused to back down.

So the bride came up with a smart plan without telling her mother-in-law, which gave her the ultimate surprise of the day.

The bride secretly decided to wear pink and have her own mom and bridesmaids wear white as well so that her stepmom didn’t stand out in the white dress.

She explained to Reddit readers that she has a difficult relationship with her partner’s mother who relies heavily on her son.

“My husband is the only child of a divorced mother who relied heavily on him for emotional support, gardening, housework, whatever you rely on a husband for,” she said.

“According to my husband, she hated all of her girlfriends and I am no exception. I’m stealing her baby!

She said she had “always been polite to her” and “ignored her passive and aggressive jokes”.

“This woman bought the same car the same color as me a month after I got mine, insisted we spend Valentine’s Day with her, asked my husband why he doesn’t take her on vacation, name her, ”she explained.

The bride admitted that it was a “mistake” to allow her future mother-in-law to go shopping in a wedding dress with her.

“There she found a white wedding dress and insisted it was a perfect ‘mother of the groom’ dress,” she said.

“I was horrified, the saleswoman was horrified. We tried to convince her that it was not appropriate and asked her to respect my wishes.

She explained that her mother-in-law’s response was, ‘You are a bridezilla and forget it’s my special day too. ”

“I went home and told my fiance (now husband) and he tried to reason with her and she didn’t want to,” she said.

“So I decided that we would change things. I chose a pale pink wedding dress without telling her, I asked my bridesmaids to choose white dresses and my mother to choose a white dress.

“We didn’t tell him any of that. She showed up on the wedding day and had a shocked Pikachu face and was beet red.

“Honestly the wedding was gorgeous – it was really gorgeous to have a white bridal party with white and pink flowers and me in a pink dress. She had a scowl all the time.

However, the groom’s mother did not let go of her after the wedding.

“The day after the wedding she called my husband and explained to him how mean we were to her and we didn’t let her feel special and we took her shine away,” the bride explained.

Reddit users posted applause comments for the bride’s actions.

“She beat the monster at her own game in a super classy way, so awesome!” a user wrote.

“Speaking as someone with a similar stepmom, this is by far the best approach to have the drama / attention she was expecting immediately taken away from her,” commented another.

“The bride has everything she wanted, the mother-in-law was always part of the theme of the rest of the wedding party, it’s brilliant and perfect,” said another.