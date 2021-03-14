Vitality of the Washingtons, importance underlined in the revival of the rivalry

Coming off the best offensive performance of his career in a loss, Duane Washington Jr. said he and the Buckeyes would see Michigan again.

Not only was Washington right, it was ready to make history not repeat itself.

Washingtons 30 points weren’t enough to pass then-No. 3 Michigan at Columbus on Feb. 21, and the loss marked the first of four straight losses for Ohio State to close out the regular season. However, the 19-point second-half junior guards less than a month later in Indianapolis, coupled with his positive leadership style, turned the tide to take down the Wolverines and secure a place in the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday.

Although Washington said March is about surviving and progressing, he admitted Saturday’s game meant a bit more.

Everyone knows we lost to them earlier in the year, it was one of the best college basketball games, if not the best of the year, Washington said. We were really excited for this one and we got the one that mattered, and we were moving forward.

Cultivating a unique view of rivalry, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native grew up around people who wanted to embrace the corn and the blue instead of referring to the Wolverines as That Team Up North.

Despite the lure of remaining in his home state, Washington has ventured to a near but distant place in team affiliation.

Everyone wanted to go to Michigan, Michigan, where I’m from at least, Washington said. That extra little chip in the back of my head, and I’m on the rivals or I’m on the dark side now for the guys at home, but in Columbus I went on the safe side.

Head coach Chris Holtmann, who hasn’t shied away from criticizing Washington’s decision-making throughout his three-year career and joked in Washington [him] to an untimely death, complimented the Guards’ endgame decisions against Purdue.

A day later, Holtmann saw Washington register 24 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Buckeyes’ biggest rival to advance Ohio State in the final day of the conference tournament for the first time in eight years. .

It really matters to him, Holtmann said. We know what this means for our fans and Duane feels it. He knows what this (rivalry) game means to our fans. It’s not football, we understand that, but Duane Washington, he cares about that, and he’s as well chosen for these games as he is for anyone he’s played his entire career.

Sophomore forward EJ Liddell, who got a nod for the All-Big Ten first team, called Washington a prime-time player.

Stressing the importance Washington will play in the success of teams going forward, Liddell said the Michigan natives’ constant energy paid off in Saturday’s victory.

Every day, I feel like Duane brings the same energy, every time, said Liddell. Today we needed him big, huge, and he comes out and produces, and that’s why he’s such a big time player.

Washington’s journey on the eve of a Big Ten Championship game began before the first shot was taken in the 2020-2021 season.

In a summer that has existed following a lost Big Ten tournament and an NCAA tournament, Washington has decided to change its mindset.

Washington has said he has grown both as a player and as a person during the offseason that marked his transition to the upper class, and now his impact is being felt beyond his ability to score.

Positive energy manifests greatness and that’s what I respect, so keep my guys positive and make sure they have confidence in them, Washington said.

Holtmann said Washington were positive and loose qualities, according to the fourth-year Ohio State head coach, particularly needed in a season affected by health protocols.

Acknowledging the criticism Washington has received for its attacking play from fans on social media, Holtmann said Washington is focused on the present and not making a name for itself on the outside.

Hope people realize that he is a hell of a kid and a hell of a player, Holtmann said. We were going to have a huge challenge tomorrow, we were going to have a huge challenge in our NCAA tournament opener, so I think that’s all his focus right now.