CFW @ 18 looks at fashion in a post-COVID reality | Print edition





By Sashini Rodrigo View (s): Continuing to defend their core beliefs in sustainable and ethical fashion, the 18th edition of HSBC Colombo Fashion Week will focus on the increasingly important aspect of circularity for their summer 2021 showcase which will run from March 25-27. . This year’s theme, Circularity in Fashion, focuses on transforming fashion, inspiring meaningful change in the fashion design industry in Sri Lanka, and promoting sustainability in the new environment created by the evolution of demands in a post-COVID reality. Circularity in fashion means social well-being and environmental well-being, says CFW Founder and Managing Director Ajai Vir Singh. Speaking at this week’s official press conference, he adds that 2021 is a new fashion chapter in the world in terms of how people perceive, create and consume fashion. In addition, the garment assessment tool titled Responsible Meter, a world first, which was introduced last year, will continue to be developed in Phase 2 as it strives to create a dialogue between the designer and the consumer. This edition of CFW will see 21 designers present their views on the topic of circularity over a three-day period, with key designers like Sonali Dharmawardena, Charini Suriyage, Fouzul Hameed, Amilani Perera, Aslam Hussein and Dinushi Pamunuwa among others. Three CFW Designer Development Program alumni, namely Ayesh Milendra, Nilusha Maddumage and Himashi Wijesekera, join the illustrious line-up. Continuing to focus on developing the next generation of local fashion designers, 11 high potential young designers from the CFWs Emerging Designer program will also showcase their collections this year. Joining CFW on their journey to fashion development in Sri Lanka are their partners, starting with the title partner of HSBC for 14 years. HSBC Sri Lanka and Maldives CEO Mark Prothero also announced the launch of the HSBC Emerging Designer Fund and NextGen Award, for aspiring designers to promote sustainability in fashion. After successful collaboration in recent years with designer Amilani Perera for her Unbreakable collection, the United Nations Population Fund in Sri Lanka has joined him as a strategic partner to raise awareness of the issue of violence against women. for women and girls. We need all segments of society to act to end violence, and this is where fashion comes into fashion for a cause, says UNFPA representative in Sri Lanka Ritsu Nacken. Shangri-La Hotel as Official Hospitality Partner, TRESemm as Official Hair Care Partner, One Galle Face as Strategic Partner for CFW Retail Week, Vision Care as Official Eyewear Partner, Hameedia , Ramani Fernando as official hairstylist and makeup also join CFW 2021. Partner, Media Factory as official PR partner, Emerging Media as external digital media partner, among others. In accordance with strict health protocols and social distancing, CFW will follow a hybrid format that includes limited participation and live broadcasts of the tracks for local and international audiences. For more information on CFW Summer 2021, visit their website at www.colombofashionweek.com and their Twitter and Instagram pages @colombofashionweek.







