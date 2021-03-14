Gal Gadot shines in big toe sandals with sunny dress at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards





Refinery29 9 nail polish colors to get you excited for sandal season The middle of March is when most of us start to itch for a pedicure. Whether you’re wearing your slippers less and less or just feeling anxious about the warmer weather on the horizon, a fresh coat of polish on your nails will get you excited to slip your feet into sandals. Even if a salon appointment isn’t scheduled for you this week (or next), you can still give your toes some attention with an at-home pedicure, all you need is a little foot scrub and the perfect shade of polish. That’s why we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide for professionals to a flattering and trendy spring pedicure. From classic opaque white to tangerine orange, you’ll find the exact shade of polish you need to get ready for the next open-toe shoe season. Think of it as a seasonal comeback and a good omen. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. And Tigre Shining Stone and Tigre, an LA fashion label adored for their crisp cotton house dress perfection, has just grown into nail polish. For spring, we love her simple dove white that reads soft and chic (not Wite-Out-esque). And Tiger Nail Polish | Shining Stone, $, available at and TigrePear Nova Tokyo Afterglow For your first foray into sandals, a fun pastel blue or purple is right for you. Pear Nova’s Tokyo Afterglow is the perfect hybrid of periwinkle and lavender.Pear Nova Tokyo Afterglow, $, available at Pear NovaSuite Eleven Watermelanin When a watermelon is too pink and an orange too neon, go for a sweet and creamy, like this one by Suite Eleven.Suite Eleven Watermelanin, $, available at Suite ElevenEssie Light As Linen From Essie’s new spring collection comes this brown-tinted linen beige that we style on our toes for a neutral pedicure, to wear with tie-dye-sweatshirts now Thanks to Labor Day Essie Light as Linen, $, available at UltaOPI Bubble Bath The great nail polish equalizer, OPI’s bestseller pure pinky-nude is loved by almost everyone for all occasions, including your first spring pedicure. In Bubble Bath, $, available at TargetChanel Camelia The transition to a warm-weather wardrobe calls for something bright, pink, and, as designer Nadine Abramcyk recommends. “Camelia by Chanel is a touch of hot pink that’s almost an accessory in itself,” she says. Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Color, $, available at NordstromJINsoon Tweety Think you can’t remove the neon yellow nail polish? Nail pro Jin Soon Choi says a spring pedicure using this pastel lemon shade will change your tone. “This polish is actually the perfect yellow for all skin tones,” she tells us. JINsoon Nail Polish in Tweety, $, available at JinSoonLondontown Out Of Office Can you find a better name for a spring and summer pedicure polish than Out of Office? Manicurist Michelle Saunders recommends this shade because of its clever name and coverage finish. “This opaque pink brings freshness to a manicure we’ve been craving all winter,” she says. LondonTown Londontown in Out of Office Nail Polish, $, available at WalmartEssie Sheer Silhouettes can’t go wrong with a nail polish from Essie’s Sheer Silhouette Collection. “These gel polishes last forever,” says Saunders. “It’s a foolproof nude shade to get you through the season with minimal toe touching.” Essie essie Gel Couture Sheer Silhouettes Nail Polish, $, available at Target How about a little more R29 goodness, here? Top Nail Art Trends To Try This SpringHow To French Manicure Like A Parisian11 Nail Strengtheners For The Best DIY Manicure

