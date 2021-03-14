Cambridge seniors wrap up girls’ basketball career in style





No matter what the Cambridge women’s basketball team tried to accomplish offensively in the first half and the start of the third quarter on Saturday, little went well and this unusual play resulted in 29 missed shots in 33 attempts and a five-point deficit against Greenwich. .

But as Indians have proven time and time again over the past four years, adversity is usually a temporary experience and they often transfer to their opponent.

Cambridge erupted at both ends of the field to generate a 21-0 run over a five-minute period in the third quarter and took a 57-38 victory. After securing the victory, there was no celebration for Cambridge at the end of its shortened season with a 9-0 record. A senior class led by Sophie Phillips, Lilly Phillips, Ruthie Nolan and McKayla McLenithan had just completed a four-year run that produced an 81-4 loss record, three Class C Section II titles and the State Championship 2019. Indians were ranked No.1 in the state last March when the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2019-20 season at the state quarterfinals stage. “We felt like there had been no closure,” Nolan said. “Usually you lose (in the playoffs) and you’re done, or you win the state championship. We kind of saw this game as our championship game. It’s frustrating, but we did what we did. could do – we’ve gone 9-0 this season, which is awesome. We haven’t put our heads down in the offseason and improved in the time we’ve been with COVID. I think that is. is shown. “ “It’s a great legacy. They were a group of kids who played hard from the start and really ate basketball,” said Cambridge coach Bob Phillips. The first half of Saturday was hardly vintage Cambridge basketball. The Indians were outscored 15-5 in the second quarter and led 20-18 at halftime. Cambridge made just 4 of 28 shots, of which it missed its first nine attempts in the first quarter and 11 shots in the second quarter. “Not only could we not hit a hit, it was kind of self-inflicted,” said Bob Phillips. “The blows we took were out of balance.” “The halftime discussion was really tough,” said Nolan. “We knew one of the most important things we had to do was get out. Greenwich is hitting the boards hard. That’s the main thing we focused on. We knew if we were focusing on our defense, our offense would come. in the third quarter. We put pressure on the court, got a few tips and got up a bit and shook them. “ Bob Phillips pointed out that his team needed to pass the player who received the entry pass by pressing. After watching his team fall behind 23-18, the Indians third-year coach was happy to see the much-vaunted Indian press take control of the game. Sophie Phillips, who contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, drained a 3 point to put Cambridge ahead 26-23. The Rhode Island standout added another 3 points. Junior goalies Stasia Epler and Nolan subsequently reversed 3 points to increase the lead to 39-23. In the 21-0 race, Greenwich missed 10 shots and returned the ball four times.

"Coming out for good at halftime set us on fire," said Sophie Phillips. "The energy helped us in the third quarter. When we got up and used our press it gave us more energy. We got tips and thefts and got to score." "We finally hit our stride in the second half. It was 16 minutes where we all played well together," said Nolan, who will go on to play his varsity basketball at Clarkson University. "We did all the little things that we had to do individually. We came out on a high note." Molly Brophy, Greenwich's all-time top scorer, led the Witches (8-3) with 15 points and Norah Niesz added 12 points. Lilly Phillips, a college in Albany commits, finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in her last school game. Two years ago, she teamed up with her sister, McLenithan, Nolan and center Fiona Mooney (who has chosen not to participate this season) as the starting five to accompany Epler in the title squad of the 'State which finished at 25-1 in total. "Since we were younger we've been successful and a great team," said Nolan. "We were never arrogant. We knew we were good and what we could accomplish. We used to go to games and watch universities. We knew we had the potential to win a championship. "State, so that was always our goal. We made it. Only our 10th year and neither of us thought we would go back the next two years." "It was so much fun, even the little things like the bus rides. All of this stuff is stuff that you will miss so much. I've been playing with these girls since second grade. There are so many memories.

