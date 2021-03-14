Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in a silver sequin mini dress on the new shoot

If you still don’t have a sexy sequined number in your wardrobe, what are you waiting for? Whether it’s sarees or dresses, the sequence works everywhere and that’s what the Bollywood divas have taught us in their stunning six yard sequined Manish Malhotra and mini dresses. Vaani Kapoor is also one of them. The War The actor recently made headlines by sharing photos of herself in a gorgeous sequined dress.

The images we are talking about show the actor wearing a silver mini dress by designer Akanksha Gajria. The strapless sequined number featured a plunging neckline and its bodycon silhouette flaunted Vaani’s enviable curves. The 32-year-old made the right decision to go without accessories with the dress. Vaani’s glamor channeled a fierce vibe and we’re in love with it.

Her makeup included smoky eyes with smudged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, tanned cheeks, and a nude glossy lip complemented by plenty of highlighter. She even let her straight hair down the middle make her look like a mermaid. The actor shared the images on his Instagram account with a Be Aesop saying. He said, “Lest you lose substance in grabbing the shadow. Aesop (sic)”.

Vaani Kapoor has an extremely broad sense of style that encompasses everything from six meters of elegance to evening dresses and athleticism. Check out some of her looks we’ve added to your favorites:

In terms of work, Vaani Kapoor has completed the filming of The lower end of the bell. The film, due for release in May 2021, also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. His upcoming projects even include Shamshera in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

