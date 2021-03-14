Fashion
Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in a silver sequin mini dress on the new shoot
- For a new shoot, Vaani Kapoor donned a stunning silver sequin dress that she went with without any accessories and channeled a fierce vibe with her makeup.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 14, 2021 08:40 IST
If you still don’t have a sexy sequined number in your wardrobe, what are you waiting for? Whether it’s sarees or dresses, the sequence works everywhere and that’s what the Bollywood divas have taught us in their stunning six yard sequined Manish Malhotra and mini dresses. Vaani Kapoor is also one of them. The War The actor recently made headlines by sharing photos of herself in a gorgeous sequined dress.
The images we are talking about show the actor wearing a silver mini dress by designer Akanksha Gajria. The strapless sequined number featured a plunging neckline and its bodycon silhouette flaunted Vaani’s enviable curves. The 32-year-old made the right decision to go without accessories with the dress. Vaani’s glamor channeled a fierce vibe and we’re in love with it.
Her makeup included smoky eyes with smudged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, tanned cheeks, and a nude glossy lip complemented by plenty of highlighter. She even let her straight hair down the middle make her look like a mermaid. The actor shared the images on his Instagram account with a Be Aesop saying. He said, “Lest you lose substance in grabbing the shadow. Aesop (sic)”.
Vaani Kapoor has an extremely broad sense of style that encompasses everything from six meters of elegance to evening dresses and athleticism. Check out some of her looks we’ve added to your favorites:
In terms of work, Vaani Kapoor has completed the filming of The lower end of the bell. The film, due for release in May 2021, also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. His upcoming projects even include Shamshera in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]