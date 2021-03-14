Learning a Lesson from the Men of Kewa | Immovable

Putting a shovel in the ground in Santa Fe can be an adventure in history, especially if the guys who do it number their generations of terrible locals by the hundreds.
This was the case a few years ago when we discovered the bones of a man curled up in a fetal position with a large, flat shell and delicate shells scattered around the bones of his neck.
Going from a struggling home improvement contractor to a home builder is a dream for young entrepreneurs.
Renovators have small teams of workers who do everything from foundation to finish. They solve problems quickly and know their strengths and weaknesses. Camaraderie is tight, families come together and beers are shared around the bed of a pickup truck at the end of the day. The connections and mentorship thrive on these sites, and it’s a lot of fun.
Thirty years ago this crew buzzing around me were men from Santo Domingo Pueblo Kewa.
It took four or five years to realize that a team learning to do pretty much anything that wasn’t plumbing or electrical was one way to build, but it wasn’t the profitable way. But it was fun while it lasted, and we learned a lot.
When we found the man buried, we had already completed three houses at The Commons on West Alameda Street. The guys joked that we built the Pueblo style, everyone knew what to do, everyone did everything, and the leader had a tool belt and steel-tipped boots with the steel visible though.
At home # 4, we thought it was much easier to bring in a backhoe than spending a week throwing dirt out of the foundation trenches, though no one has ever done better than Kewa’s men.
The backhoe we found belonged to Solomon Sena, the skinny scarecrow wizard of levers and pedals with hydraulic fluid in his veins that could work wonders with the teeth of his buckets. We once saw him feel a telephone line with the tug of his machine and stop before breaking it. It was pretty wonderful, but then he scraped and pulled the dirt around it so it was left untouched and going through the middle of the trench.
That day we heard the machine go off in the lower corner of the perimeter of the new homes. Solomon called us from his taxi and showed us the trench in front of him. He had exposed the still-covered skeleton from heel to skull, curled up in a loose fetal position. I jumped up and swept the dirt from the shells around my neck and called Roland and Thomas, the senior guys from the Santo Domingo crew, now Kewa Pueblo.
The look on their faces was horrified, something I had never seen before. The shell necklace said it all. Similar ones still bounce off the bare chests of men dancing in Kewa Square. All had theirs, buried in trunks in their mud houses on the pueblo.
The owner stopped our construction and called in state archaeologists. They asked if we should dig the trench any deeper. We had planned a few more inches, but it wasn’t a load-bearing wall, so we decided on the spot that the concrete could be a bit thinner there. Then bury it. Which we did, with 2,500 PSI concrete.
I ended up building this corner of the house on my own: the footings, the trunk walls, the slab, the framing, the insulation, the drywall, the stucco and the paint. I was the boss and could have insisted on getting help, but I was already committed to building the Pueblo style.
Kim Shanahan was a
Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit