CCHS Softball Dominantly Wins County Tournament – The Clanton Advertiser





By Brandon Sumrall / Special at the Advertiser Why hit singles when you can throw bombs? Chilton County High School Lady Tigers asked this question repeatedly on March 13 as they pitched home runs across the court to claim the Chilton County Softball tournament 10-0 victory over the Panthers from Jemison. The victory gave the CCHS its third straight county tournament title with six homers in the game. A first inning of three and three down for Jemison started the game. The Lady Tigers wouldn’t start nearly as slow as a debut single from Macey Pierce set up a two-point first shot by Marlie Giles, her first and the Tigers home run of the game. Tyeshia Williams followed with a brace, while a sacrificebunt from Emma Deason scored Williams, giving CCHS a 3-0 lead after one set. Deason and Lady Tigers’ defense did a short job for the Panthers again at the top of the second with three more innings and three innings. The CCHS then scored two more runs in the lower half of the inning, back-to-back home runs from Josie Cornell and Macey Pierce to make it 5-0 after two innings. The third round of the contest saw the Panthers withdraw again in order while the Lady Tigers also failed to add points. The three up and down trend continued for Jemison until the start of the fourth inning, while Giles pitched his second homer of the night to start the home half of the inning, extending the l Lady Tigers’ lead at six points. Jemison looked set to break the shutout early in the fifth, but a 6-5-3 double play, as well as a rushing ball for Williams, got the Lady Tigers out of the inning, with the Panthers still showing a zero in the races. column. Maddie Giles joined the home run club to start the fifth inning with a solo shot from centerfield, which extended the CCHS lead to seven as the action moved to the top of the sixth with the Lady Tigers leading 7-0. A two-strike double from Sarah Hubbard early in the sixth didn’t help the Panthers, as Williams ended atop the sixth. Meanwhile, a first single from Cornell prepared Giles for his third homerun of the game, extending the CCHS lead to nine. Soon after, the Lady Tigers reached the ten point mercy rule, securing victory and the title. “I’m really proud of our defense,” said CCHS head coach Johnny Giles. Emma really controlled the game. She had excellent control of her falling ball and Jemison was never able to really do anything. Obviously hitting six home runs was the difference in the game. Being able to gain power is what we are working on. We are really focused on getting the ball going and it paid off today. I’m really proud of them, just a dominant performance this weekend. Giles led the Lady Tigers to home plate with a 3-on-4 performance, hitting three homers (four total for the day) and five RBIs while Pierce, the tournament MVP, followed closely with a performance of 3 against 4. on the plate with a circuit (three during the day) and an RBI. Deason threw a full shutout for the CCHS with three strikeouts, two hits and one walk.

