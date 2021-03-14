Monett lends dresses to nonprofits to help girls attend prom





MONETT, Mo. (KY3) – For many teens, prom is a fun night to dress up and dance the night away. But some do not have the means to attend. A group of women from Monett helped girls who otherwise might not be able to attend the ball due to the costs. They formed a nonprofit called FOCUS on Prom, which began collecting used dresses almost 10 years ago. The non-profit organization has been lending dresses since 2011. One of the original ladies in our group was a high school teacher or counselor, and she knew young girls who were in need. They lived at the J&T Hotel and couldn’t afford a ball, said founding member Kelly Carr. FOCUS means focusing on community, unity and brotherhood. The volunteers say the dresses made a big difference. After contacting several school counselors and letting them know what they were doing through FOCUS, I was told over and over again that there were so many needs. We have a lot of girls in our school who have been asked to do a ball, but don’t go to a ball because they can’t afford a dress, said volunteer Amanda Reece. The dresses meant a lot to me personally. Every time I had been here we were in a very difficult situation, and the dresses really helped me look and feel beautiful, said student Jullian Kuschel. FOCUS on prom is more than a few women lending dresses. Several businesses in the community donated services to make the prom magical. We dry clean it. The dry cleaners in our town are doing it free for this group, Carr said. A salon and a seamstress donate their services to the group. A local business also donates the space to store the dresses and pays for utilities. Were really focused on making every girl feel special, and every girl feeling worthy, and I see that happening. I think it’s great not to let girls feel left out, Reece said. Dresses are the most popular item that FOCUS lends, but the group also has shoes and jewelry to borrow. FOCUS on Prom will help anyone in need. There are no income or geographic restrictions. If you would like to donate or borrow a dress, you can contact the group through their The Facebook page. To report a correction or typo, please send an email [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

