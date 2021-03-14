Southeastern sweeps Sam Houston’s double in fashion – Crescent City Sports

HAMMOND, La. Southeastern Louisiana extended their winning streak to seven in a row, sweeping a Southland Conference double from Sam Houston nonstop, 3-2 in seven innings and 7-6, Saturday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

These wins give the Lions (10-4, 3-0 Southland) the series victory over conference favorite Bearkats (3-9, 0-3 Southland) and put Southeastern atop Southland’s standings ahead of the final game. from the opening series. .

The Southeast ends the series Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bearkats are also undecided on a starter for Sunday’s series final as Southeast plans to start first-year right-hander Brennan Stuprich (0-0, 2.70).

GAME 1 Southeast 3, Sam Houston 2 (7 innings)

Sam Houston scored two runs in the first inning and Bearkat starting pitcher Matt Dillard took the lead for six innings.

After allowing a walk out in the first inning, followed by a double and a two-run single, Will Warren struck out the remaining 20 batters he faced in the game.

The Lions finally broke through against Dillard in the sixth. Jacob Burke drew a first step and advanced to third place on a pair of wild courses. Burke scored on Christian Garcias, doubled by a withdrawal from the center left field.

Alex Havlicek replaced Dillard for the heat final, but struggled to control his control in the seventh. The right-hander hit Rhett Rosevear with a pitch early in the inning. Pinch runner Brandon Hale advanced to second on rough ground. Evan Keller beat a bunt single, dropping Hale to third place.

Champion Artigues tackled Hale on a sacrificial decay to level the game before the Bearkats intentionally marched to Burke to build up a force. Havlicek then hit Preston Faulkner with a pitch to charge the bases. After Keller was cleared at the plate on a field player pick, Havlicek hit Eli Johnson with a force throw in the winning run.

Warren (3-0) took the win, throwing a full game. The Brandon, Mississippi junior right-hander dispersed two hits and a walk, hitting nine batters. The two runs he allowed in the first was the first earned runs he had allowed this season, a 19.1 innings streak.

GAME 2 Southeast 7, Sam Houston 6

The Lions slowly built up a 3-0 lead, collecting singles runs in the first, second and sixth innings.

Keller started off with a brace on the left-field wall, coming home to score on a Johnsons single at center field.

In the second base, receiver Gaby Cruz took a first step and stole the second. After reaching third place in a Champ Artigues single, Cruz scored on a sacrifice from Tyler Finke.

Southeast starting pitcher Kyle Bartley worked four scoreless innings before returning the ball to the relieving box.

The Lions added what looked like insurance in the sixth. Faulkner lined up a single with one out to left field. He advanced to second as Garcia reached on a pitch choked by the first baseman. Wild terrain allowed the two runners to get into scoring position. Faulkner scored on a sacrifice stolen off Cruz.

Sam Houston broke through the Lion’s bullpen in seventh place with a two-run single by pinch hitter Corbin Vines. The Bearkats won the tying point on a pitching error that should have ended the set.

The Lions regained the lead with three points in the eighth. Johnson tore a brace down the left field line early in the inning before reliever Coltin Atkinson hit Burke with a pitch. Faulkner followed with a single RBI from the right side, leading to Johnson. Burke scored on Garcias infield’s single. Faulkner advanced to third place on a steal from Cruz, then scored on a decay sacrifice on the bat of pinch hitter Nathan Tribble.

The lead was short lived as the Bearkats tied the game with a two-out, three-run home run in the ninth.

Southeastern responded down the sleeve. Keller lined up a double with an indent to the right corner and quickly stole the third. He scored when Johnson called with a single RBI on the left.

Cole Hoskins (1-0) took the win, striking out the lone hitter he faced. Lance Lusk (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing one run on two hits in a third of an inning.