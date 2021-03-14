Upsets 1, 2 and 3: Ohio men win MAC Championship in stunning style | Jeff Schudel | Sports

Ohio University men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals is well aware that a large contingent of Bobcat alumni hail from northeastern Ohio. He knows this because as a native of Magnolia, a picturesque village of 1,106 people near Canton, he is one of those elders.

Until they played in Buffalo on March 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Bobcats hadn’t been to the MAC men’s tournament final since 2013. They hadn’t even qualified for the tournament like the one of the top eight teams at the conference since 2017 until this year.

Ohio, 9-5 at the MAC and 15-7 overall in the regular season, was fifth at the start of the tournament. The Bobcats defeated fourth-seeded Kent State, 85-63, to advance to the semifinals, then stunned, 97-80, seeded Toledo on March 12. Second-seeded Buffalo knocked down Akron in Game 2 on March 12. stage for the confrontation between the Bulls and the Bobcats.

I’m really happy for our team, our players and our fans, said Boals after upsetting Toledo. This is what you play for you know? It’s March Madness.

I have already said it. I walk into the Convo (the convocation center, the home arena of Ohios) every day and look up at the banners. My goal when I took over the job was to put another banner up there. No one on our list has played this game.

Promises kept: The Bobcats ran 16-0 in the first half for a 41-21 lead in intermission, then survived a second-half challenge to beat Buffalo, 84-69, win the MAC tournament and earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats have been tournament champions three times this millennium prior to March 13 in 2012, 2010 and 2005. Prior to that they won in 1994, 1985 and 1983. Boals, 48, played for the 1994 squad The Bobcats entered the 64-team NCAA tournament as the 12th seed this season and lost to fifth seed Indiana 84-72 in the first round.

The 2020-21 season was unlike any other, which made the tournament’s fifth-seeded victory an even greater achievement. COVID-19 protocols forced the postponement or cancellation of five straight games after the Bobcats beat mid-Michigan on February 2. They went three weeks without facing an opponent, beat Akron on February 23 and ended the regular season with an unbalanced 86-66 loss. in Buffalo in Athens on February 27.

This loss is now a distant memory. The Bobcats are playing their best basketball at the best possible time.

Everyone is playing their best and everyone has unreal confidence, said Ohio Red Shirts junior forward Ben Vander Plas. We all have our backs to each other there. Each of us knows it. It’s easy to go out there and do your best when you know the guy on your left and the one on your right are doing the same.

Boals rose through the coaching ranks. He graduated from Ohio U in 1995 and spent a season there as an assistant before moving on. He was an assistant coach at Akron from 2006 to 2009 and an assistant coach at Ohio State from 2009 to 2016, coaching under That Matta, before getting the head coach position at Stonybrook. He stayed at Stonybrook for three years. He jumped on it when the head coach position at Ohio opened.

The only disappointment Boals felt heading into the Championship game with Buffalo was that more Bobcats fans couldn’t be in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He knows they would have cheered his team on without COVID protocols limiting total ticket sales to around 2,700, the maximum allowed for a Cavaliers home game.

I grew up in Northeast Ohio, Boals said. I’ve been to a few Bobcat alumni business in Cleveland. There are a ton of Bobcats here.

When I got the job it was mentioned that when Ohio University qualifies for the semi-finals or the finals, that’s when there are 12,000 or 13,000 people here. Throughout this year what you probably miss the most is the band, the cheerleaders, the fans, just that atmosphere.

There is always next year, and it is worth more than fighting the pandemic going in the right direction.

Forward Dwight Wilson III is the only senior on the current roster. Ten of the remaining 14 are either sophomores or freshmen. Instead of being overlooked next year, the experienced Bobcats should be favored to repeat themselves as MAC tournament champions.

The pride of Ohio University basketball is back.