An alliance likely to resuscitate Indian fashion after Covid

It promises to be an essential partnership in the history of Indian fashion. As FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week approaches (March 16-21), we reached out to alliance partners to understand how they managed to forge this defining association and how their ecosystem has been so far. .

Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI recalls, as soon as we started to connect on a few virtual calls, the conversation went down and the alliance was made. So far, the partnership has turned out to be much better than expected. I am happy to share that all the teams cooperated well and that the association was marked by transparency. All of the partners have had a history in leading the Fashion Weeks and therefore knowledgeable. This makes us perfectly equipped to take on any type of challenge. Having said that, we’ve all been on the same page since embarking on this journey.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Innovation Manager, Lakm India (Photo: Instagram / LakmeFashionWk)

Ashwath Swaminathan, Innovation Manager, shares Lakm India. Considering the year that the fashion industry has passed, it made sense to combine the best of FDCI and LFW into one event that can help rebuild fashion demand. This partnership is a big step forward for the fashion industry, and we hope it will create new opportunities for growth by combining our collective strengths.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Lifestyle Activities at RISE Worldwide (Photo: Instagram / JaspreetChandok)

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Lifestyle Activities at RISE Worldwide, says that we have had a very positive relationship with FDCI for the past few years and that the duration of our partnerships has only grown from our support to the FDCI Covid Fund . The main catalyst for the partnership is the trust we have in each other that our end goal is the development of the Indian fashion industry. The association has so far been operating smoothly. The shoots at the FDCI office went off without a hitch and the teams worked closely together on all communications. We have also received an overwhelmingly positive response from industry and media regarding the partnership.