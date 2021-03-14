Georgetown Wins Big East Men’s Basketball Title, To Unlikely Berth In NCAA Tournament

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing cuts the net after an NCAA college basketball game against … [+] Creighton at the Big East Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York City. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II) ASSOCIATED PRESS



Midway through the second half of the Big East tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday, Georgetown edged Villanova by 10 points. The margin was not surprising given that the Wildcats were the No.1 seed and three-time defending champions, while the Hoyas were the No.8 seed and had a record of less than 0.500.

Yet Georgetown wasn’t about to let go and see its season end in a disappointing way, as it had become since former All-American center and Naismith Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing was named. coach in April 2017. five minutes from the end, to fall behind by five points at 1h30 from the end. But they turned the tables to a 72-71 victory when first-year goaltender Dante Harris made two free throws with five seconds remaining.

The comeback was, at the time, a big upheaval for Georgetown and a great achievement in an otherwise mediocre year. But now, looking back, it was much more than that. It was the start of an unlikely run that culminated Saturday night with the Hoyas crushing No.2 seed Creighton, 73-48, in the tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden.

The victory means Georgetown (13-12) will receive the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament, which kicks off Thursday in Indiana. This is the 31st appearance of the NCAA Hoyas Tournament, but the first since 2015, and perhaps the most unlikely.

Big Easts coaches chose Georgetown to finish last in the preseason poll. The Hoyas, with nine new players on the roster, then lost eight of their first 11 games before facing coronavirus issues in January that forced them to spend three weeks between games. Ewing now says the delay helped the Hoyas regroup and rest.

Georgetown won six of his last 10 Big East games before the conference tournament, but he ended the regular season losing, 98-82, to Connecticut on March 6, prompting Ewing to proclaim, We got a royal kick.

A week later, the Hoyas were celebrating at Madison Square Garden, having won four games in four days and their eighth Big East title and first since 2007.

I keep talking about that Drake song, Started from the bottom, Ewing told FS1 after the game. Well, we started from the bottom, now we were number one in the Grand Est.

Saturday’s victory, rightly so, came exactly 49 years after Georgetown hired John Thompson Jr. as a coach, trying his luck on a former NBA player whose coaching experience consisted of six years at the secondary level. It turned out to be the biggest hire in the program’s history, as Thompson ultimately turned the Hoyas into one of the best varsity basketball teams.

The breakthrough for Thompson came on February 2, 1981 when Ewing, a 7-foot center and senior at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School near Boston, ad he would play for the Hoyas. Ewing, the nations’ top rookie, chose Georgetown over North Carolina and Boston College and beat the huge hype that was given to him before he even set foot on the Georgetowns campus.

Ewing led the Hoyas to their first and only NCAA tournament championship in 1984, lost in two more national title games in 1982 and 1985, and was a three-time member of the Associated Press All-American first team. . He’s second on Georgetown’s career scorecard (2,184 points) and first in rebounds (1,306).

The New York Knicks selected Ewing with the first overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. He played 15 seasons with the Knicks, made 11 All-Star teams and was named to the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Shortly after his retirement in 2002, he became assistant coach of the Washington Wizards at the behest of his good friend and former rival, Michael Jordan, who was in his final NBA season with the Wizards. Ewing lasted a season with the Wizards, then was an assistant to the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets for the next 14 years, learning from veteran coaches Jeff Van Gundy, Stan Van Gundy and Steve Clifford. Along the way, Ewing was reportedly interviewed for several NBA head coach openings, only to see other people get the gigs.

You’re going to have closed doors on your face, but that’s how you react, Ewing told FS1. I didn’t pout. I just tried to improve myself, improve my interview skills, improve myself in the business, learn from all these people that I have worked with.

In March 2017, Georgetown fired coach John Thompson III, son of Thompsons, who had scored 15-18 and 14-18 in the previous two seasons. Soon after, the Hoyas interviewed Ewing and offered him the job. And with Thompsons’ blessing, Ewing accepted his first head coaching job.

So far, Ewing hasn’t brought the program back to what it once was. The Hoyas went 15-15, 19-14 and 15-17 in their first three seasons and several players left the program. They also haven’t shown any marked improvement for much of this season.

Still, they got hot at the right time last week in New York. Georgetown plans to fly to Indiana for the NCAA tournament on Sunday, a feat few thought possible, but not Ewing.

From the first day we met, once we got to campus, I told them we had enough talent to win the Big East, to make it to the NCAA tournament, Ewing said. And once you get to the NCAA tournament, anything is possible.

Shortly after Saturday’s game, Rob Stone, FS1, asked Ewing what he thought Thompson, who died last August, would have said to him.

I can’t say it on air, let’s just say that, Ewing said with a smile. But I know he is very happy.

Clean it up for us, Stone said. Give us the clean, sanitized version of it.

Hed, tell me, boy, you shut them up. You showed them that grown-ups are smart too, which grown-ups can train, Ewing said.