Fashion designer dies at 90 Legacy.com





Jessica mcclintock was a fashion designer who owned Gunne Sax, creating popular prom and wedding dresses for a generation of women. Design romantic fashions McClintock began designing for Gunne Sax in 1969, and by 1970 she had taken over the brand. The dresses she created often draw inspiration from elements of an imaginary romantic past, including corsets and puffed sleeves, as well as fabrics like lace, brocade and polka dot swiss. Gunne Sax quickly gained popularity and by the 1980s was one of the most dominant formal wear brands for women, popularly chosen for weddings, proms and other special occasions. Her fans included Hillary Clinton, who wore a Jessica McClintock gown for her 1975 wedding to President Bill Clinton. In 1987, McClintock renamed Gunne Sax to Jessica McClintock, and she opened dozens of self-styled boutiques across the United States. It also introduced categories such as perfumes and accessories. Remarkable quote I’m constantly changing and my greatest joy is doing something different the next day. Even while driving to work, I try to take a new path. Now that’s silly, but it’s true. I always try to develop new ways of going to new places, new things, by thinking this way and that way. As long as I can challenge myself that way, I still think I’m a little younger than all that. from an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle in 2001

Tributes to Jessica McClintock Jessica McClintock was a fashion icon for those without big wallets. She was a dear friend, an elegant woman, a successful businesswoman who made every girl who wore one of her prom dresses and the brides she dressed, like me, felt like a princess. Rest In Peace, a lovely friend. pic.twitter.com/32LSq6b7TF – Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) March 14, 2021 We noticed today that we have lost Jessica McClintock, the creator of Gunne Sax. Almost every ’80s event, I was in Gunne Sax #GunneSax Prom, 1982, my mother on her 25th birthday, 1980, my wedding in 1987. She defined the style of an era. #RIPJessicaMcClintock pic.twitter.com/y8aXtZwQMq – Sheena, queen of my jungle, Patty Davis of my family (@sctchef) March 15, 2021 My grandmother had owned a women’s clothing store for over 30 years. I heard Jessica McClintock’s name going around the store so often, it was like she was another member of the family. Long live the days of formal dresses with ruffles. https://t.co/fpkiZHOYNS – Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) March 15, 2021 Beautiful dresses indeed! I can’t count the number of Jessica McClintock dresses my mom approved and agreed to buy during my teenage years. Thank you for providing the dresses that defined the magical moments of our teenage years. https://t.co/f25yRIgY1m – D. Openly black sala (@ hi_7hills) March 15, 2021 Complete obituary: Chronicle of San Francisco See more legacy videos







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos