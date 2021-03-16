Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing visits Fashion @ Brown from France

Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing joined Fashion @ Brown for a Fashion Week virtual chat on Sunday afternoon. The discussion, which covered topics ranging from Rousteings’ career trajectory to the future of fashion, highlighted brands with both avant-garde creative identities and historical legacies.

Rousteings’ career began in Italy as a designer for Roberto Cavalli, where he was eventually promoted to Creative Director of the women’s ready-to-wear collection. In 2009, he joined Balmains’ internal design team and in 2011, at the age of 25, Rousteing replaced Christophe Decarnin as creative director of the fashion houses. Rousteing has dressed people from France’s first lady Brigitte Macron to Kylie Jenner to, more recently, the singer Lizzo at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Following an introduction by Sasha Pinto 21, President of Fashion @ Brown, Rousteing was interviewed by Lynn Hliang 21, Fashion @ Brown Design Manager and Production Director, and Kasia Hope, another Team Director at Fashion @ Brown. design from the Rhode Island School of Design.

Hliang started the conversation by asking Rousteing about his March 7th. fashion show for its fall 2021 collection. The show was unique in several ways due to the simultaneous limitation and latitude offered by a virtual format. First, rather than being just a livestream, the parade was filmed as a movie. But this runway film was anything but ordinary. Shot in a hangar at Charles de Gaulle airport with an Air France 777 in the background, the show centered on elements of travel a nod to the post-war travel from Balmain founder Pierre Balmain in 1947.

Discussing the show, Rousteing noted that usually when he has a show he is only relying on himself. But, due to the cinematic element of this year’s show, he had to trust a film crew, which was an unusual feeling.

Usually when you do a normal fashion show, a normal catwalk, you own the catwalk, he said. When you give your collection to someone, the director of the film, you know that they can tweak your collection in a different way. You need to make sure you share the same vision.

Rousteings’ creative vision is what has defined his professional success over the past decade. In the 10 years since Rousteing became Creative Director of Balmains, he has changed the direction of the company to focus on a younger age group and a more economically diverse consumer market in associating with H&M. Rousteing credits Balmains with an evolution towards greater accessibility, making luxury more accessible to the general public, one of his proudest achievements.

Sometimes what’s frustrating for designers is not seeing so many people dressed in your clothes and accessories, he said. When I saw so many people love the Balmain universe, I was really proud.

He shared that some of his other accomplishments include training his Balmain Army a group of avant-garde public figures who embody the aura of confidence Balmains, including Kim Kardashian, Beyonc and Rihanna and who, as a person of color, have been able to diversify the world of fashion.

I pushed so much diversity into fashion at a time when there was really a lack of diversity, Rousteing said. I think I went beyond my clothes to try to express something beyond my fashion, which was a point of view, a view of the world, more than the clothes.

Balmain was founded by Pierre Balmain in 1945 and has a rich history, with former directors including the famous Hervé Pierre and Oscar de la Renta. As the youngest creative director in the brand’s history, Rousteing found it difficult to execute his own visions while staying true to the brand’s tradition.

Still, he found similarities with his predecessors. Pierre Balmain dressed powerful women like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, whom Rousteing likened to his Balmain army.

My Balmain army, these incredible women and men who are more than people I love and dress, but people who (started) a revolution in fashion, from Beyonc to Rihanna to Kim (Kardashian West) and Kanye West, he said. .

Rousteing says his army is made up of characters who have so much to say to this world. When sketching a design for a garment, he reflects on the message that the look conveys on the wearer and on Balmain as a brand. He wants those who wear Balmain to feel powerful and strong.

One of the people he dresses, Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Jnior, is the kind of person Rousteing kisses. When Neymar came on the scene as a soccer player, it was a new way of seeing a man who opened up more with his social media to a different view of what a soccer player could be, he said.

Social media adoption has been at the forefront of Rousteings pushing the boundaries of the traditional fashion world. When he arrived at the fashion house, Rousteing wanted to make sure the teens knew Balmain’s name and remembered Balmain. To do this, he showed his collections on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

I’m talking to a different kind of generation, not only from a business point of view, but also as a brand vision that isn’t just for 40 or 50 year olds, but 15 year olds. years. I will continue to do this, said Rousteing.

Rousteing believes that due to the pandemic more and more fashion houses have embraced and noticed the future of fashion on social media.

The pandemic has helped fashion be more open and understand the world of inclusiveness, he said. The moment you’re not selling magazines, the moment you start building another kind of community on social media, you start to understand that you are building a community with different people that you don’t really expect.

The event then opened for questions from the public, including that of a student who asked Rousteing about one of the most important things he learned in his career.

My first two years at Balmain, I tried to be the perfect designer who appealed to fashion crowds. After the second year, I tried to become myself, sometimes unpleasant to people, said Rousteing. When I wanted a diverse cast, when I wanted to push my own ideas, I had so many fashion people telling me, it’s not fair but I said, it’s me.

Closing the discussion, Rousteing shared his thoughts on the future of fashion.

Fashion will exist because it will be close to music, it will be close to cinema, it will be close to art. Fashion cannot survive just because we are talking about fashion, he said. This will be the future of fashion connected to larger platforms.