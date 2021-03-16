“Say YES to the Ball Gown” helps young girls find a ball gown





ORANGE GROVE – More than 100 prom dresses hang in a room at the Grove Baptist Church in Orange Grove while they wait for young girls to select them for this special formal event called Prom. The prom is a formal high school party attended by juniors and seniors. It is a tradition that many students participate in as their high school years begin to come to an end. It’s a night of music, dancing and photos as they spend time with friends making memories. Memories that will last a lifetime. This special dress for a young lady can be difficult to find and can be very expensive. “The community donated the dresses and some even have tags on them. These dresses, when worn, are only used for a few hours, ”said Jennifer Eulenfield. Eulenfield and Jennifer Bridges decided to organize a “Say YES to the Ball Gown” event for the girls who need that special dress. “Prom dresses can be very expensive. This past year has affected people’s finances and they might not have the money to spend on a dress, especially after 2020,” Eulenfield said. “This has already been done and we felt families could use the aid this year … Everything (here) is free. We have dresses, shoes and jewelry for girls to choose from.” There are dresses, sizes 0 to 22W, in different styles, lengths and colors. Young girls who come to pick up a dress can even try them on before leaving. “We just want people to take advantage of the dresses available,” Eulenfield said. GroveBaptist Church is located at 610 South Reynolds in Orange Grove. The event takes place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Thursday, March 18. For more information or to donate to the free event, call Eulenfield at 361-944-6966 or Bridges at 361-215-6892.

