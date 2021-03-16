Bridal Fashion Brands Prepare for Return of Weddings – Glossy





The wedding industry is gearing up for a major revival starting in May. Not only will mass vaccinations and warmer weather mean weddings and reunions will be more doable, but also, many weddings that were postponed last year have been scheduled for the summer months. Essentially, two years of nuptials are expected to be in one season.

In a survey released in February, The Knot said that 47% more marriages are expected to occur in 2021, compared to 2020. As such, bridal brands and retailers are preparing for the surge by investing in more inventory and marketing blitzes. Meanwhile, formerly unmarried brands see an opportunity to drive more sales by getting into marriage before the wave.

Over the Moon, an editorial site dedicated to weddings, has launched an e-commerce platform in December with more than 125 brands and 4,000 products. Founder Alexandra Macon said the pandemic initially hampered sales but the company managed to pull through, buoyed by sales of cheaper dresses shipped the next day for impromptu backyard weddings. Now, she predicts that by June and July, full-scale weddings will resume. In preparation, Macon and his co-founder, Emilie Ghilaga, launched an organized register on Tuesday. Along with wedding registry staples like kitchenware, it includes high-end fashion products from brands that don’t typically sell in the wedding arena, like Olympia Le-Tan. “It’s a divide right now between traditional bridal brands and newer brands, but there is a lot of interest from standard ready-to-wear, jewelry and accessories brands starting out. to realize that the bride will be a major driver of business this year. ”Ghilaga said. Macon noted that as weddings return, the way brides-to-be shop has changed, especially their timing. Before the pandemic, they bought their dresses seven months before the wedding date. Now they are waiting much closer to the day. Morgan Lane, a nightwear brand that claims 10% of its business is driven by brides and weddings, completely suspended wedding ads in 2020, even though some wedding sales were still underway. This was to avoid appearing insensitive to clients whose weddings have been postponed, founder Morgan Curtis said. Now, she said, the company has a backlog of user-generated advertising content from client weddings that it is ready to publish from May, when it expects the majority of weddings to return. . None of the brands we spoke to for this story shared exactly how much revenue they lost due to wedding cancellations last year, but all said the cancellations and postponements negatively impact sales. . Bridal platforms like Davids Bridal have also stepped up their marketing efforts and created new partnerships. Last week Davids Bridal launched a partnership with men’s costume rental service The Black Tux. The Black Tux is now the exclusive menswear supplier of David’s Bridal, with a presence in over 280 Davids Bridal stores across the country. Maggie Lord, vice president and head of strategic partnerships at David’s Bridal, said the company was also confident its new wedding initiative – the Diamond Loyalty Program – was in place long before the wave of weddings. The program, which offers points and rewards to entice guests to plan their entire wedding through David’s Bridal, launched in December but was aimed at couples who would marry later this year. Andrew Blackmon, CEO of Black Tux, said all wedding companies have invested heavily in their supply chains and marketing in anticipation of the surge. Black tux just started to see an increase in rentals slated for June, Blackmon said. In response, the business will increase the amount of inventory it typically holds. “The past year has shown us the importance of having an agile team,” said Blackmon. “When demand drops completely and then comes back sporadically, it helps to be able to move staff quickly. We hire temporary workers when demand increases, and we also hire more people in our warehouses so we can ship wherever we need it anytime. [Demand] also differs a lot depending on the state. California and New York have had virtually no weddings and won’t return as quickly, but Texas and Florida have already practically returned to full volume.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos