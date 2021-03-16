China, digital and youth boost Burberry, Prada and luxury fashion

British luxury fashion brand Burberry saw its results boosted by Chinese and Asian consumers. (Photo … [+] by Daniel Fung / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images



British luxury fashion retailer Burberry has revalued its full-year profit forecast after a promising rebound in sales since December, thanks to a solid recovery in demand for its luxury goods in China and Korea from South.

Announcing more optimistic forecasts, the upscale fashion house, known for its iconic Burberry trench coat, became the latest luxury fashion retailer to cite Asian retail sales as a boon to global performance over the years. last two weeks.

Italian luxury duo Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo had also highlighted Chinese retail sales and a huge increase in e-commerce when they shared business updates.

Burberry said retail sales of the same stores will increase by nearly a third year-over-year in the first three months of 2021, following its report for the 13 weeks through December 26 according to which sales in the Asia-Pacific region had jumped 11% due to strong demand. Chinese and Korean buyers. Online sales grew more than 50% in the company’s third quarter and more than 100% in mainland China.

Since December, we have continued to see a strong rebound and now expect revenue and adjusted operating profit to be above consensus expectations, the company said in an unplanned update, the performance upgrade. being likely to mitigate the overall decline in annual income to between 10% -11%. Analysts had forecast a drop of about 13%, according to Burberry.

The company has been busy reworking its position during the pandemic, using stars such as Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who has helped attract young customers to Burberrys-branded clothing and accessories, with sales of bags to hand and leather outerwear in adolescents.

Globally, Burberry saw a 37% drop in sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the last quarter of 2020, hit by store closings and a decline in tourists. With 15% of its stores still closed and around a third of operating trading hours reduced or restricted, Marco Gobbetti, managing director of Burberrys, said the British luxury brand faces an uncertain trajectory. , but said: While the near-term outlook remains uncertain due to Covid-19, we are well positioned to accelerate when the pandemic subsides.

Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo look east

Burberrys’ update came after Italian fashion house Prada and luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo also said strong performance in China had boosted sales during a difficult year.

Actress Jin Chen attends a Prada event in Beijing. China and e-commerce have energized the Italian … [+] the results of the fashion brand. (Photo by VCG / VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images



Sales and profits at Milan-based Pradas rebounded late last year after a first-half crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, helped by strong performance in China and elsewhere in Asia. The positive trend continued through 2021. Prada, famous for its luxury bags and clothing, also benefited from a surge in online sales, which more than tripled in 2020 compared to 2019. The year last, Prada launched e-commerce in key new markets and revamped its website.

We are just at the start of our growth trajectory and there is still enormous potential to unlock, said Marketing Director Lorenzo Bertelli, son of Pradas founders and co-CEOs Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli.

CEO Patrizio Bertelli added during the update: We have 130 stores that are still closed due to the pandemic and the group’s performance at the start of 2021 is pretty good anyway. This gives us confidence to face the next rebound, as soon as the most critical phase of the pandemic ends.

In the second half of the year, sales to domestic customers almost entirely offset the lack of tourists. Annual revenues fell 24% to $ 2.9 billion thanks to an improvement in the second half of the year after falling 40% in the first six months. The recovery in retail sales, which represent around 90% of Pradas’ total, was driven in the second half of the year by mainland China (+ 52%), Taiwan (+ 61%) and South Korea (+ 22%), while Japan and Europe suffered from lack of tourists and prolonged lockdowns.

Italian brand hit by the lack of travelers

Meanwhile, Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo said China and e-commerce had increased sales since the start of the year, after the pandemic pushed the company to its first operating loss. full year since its introduction in Milan ten years ago. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to a reversal of $ 74 million in 2020, from profit of $ 179 million for 2019.

All eyes to the East: Models backstage ahead of Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show at Milan Women’s … [+] Fashion week. (Photo by Kristy Sparow / Getty Images) Getty Images



Executive vice president Michele Norsa, brought back by the Ferragamo family last year to guide the group through the pandemic and a brand refresh, told analysts on a call that he expected sales in China maintain double-digit growth.

Salvatore Ferragamo has been hit hard as it caters to travelers, with many stores in airports and overall turnover plummeted by 33% in 2020. Asia accounts for more than half of the turnover of the group and the region’s turnover fell by 25.5%. The Florence-based company said the first nine weeks of 2021 saw a positive trend in its store network and an 86% increase in digital sales, with China and South Korea both posting strong performances.