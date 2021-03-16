Lizzo’s 2021 Grammys dress explained by stylist Brett Nelson





The Lizzos Grammys outfits are like a study of fashion history. In 2020, the Good As Hell singer went for Old Hollywood glamor in a strapless Versace gown and textured stole. Lizzos Grammys 2021 dress from another decade with a 70s disco theme (alongside 2000s-inspired ruching and hair clips). By wearing timeless fashion to the Grammys Borrowing from the past while looking to the future, the pop star sends a clear message: she will seek icon status. Lizzos stylist Brett Nelson says that’s exactly what he hoped to communicate through his mint green Balmain dress. I always want to think about disco with Lizzo, Nelson tells Bustle. He’s such an icon, so I want to play the iconic legends but make them our own. The inspiration behind her outfit was a sentiment rather than a particular muse, although Diana Ross came to mind. [We were thinking] legendary, iconic, sexy, says Nelson. Lizzo wore Bulgarians iconic Serpenti necklace, earrings and rings weighing over 157 carats in total, which only added to the glamor and allure. Bulgari diamonds helped bring together the glamorous disco vibe. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The singer is known for her symbolic fashion statements, like her Christian Siriano Vote dress and Auntie Sam flag corset. But her mere presence on the red carpet is a statement in itself. In an age where plus-size celebrities are still shunned by fashion houses, every Lizzo look makes its way to better representation for an underserved market. Nelson says quarantine has only intensified her desire to have fun with fashion. For Lizzo, 2020 was a reminder to seize the moment and be yourself, he says. It has also brought its share of challenges for the red carpet fashion industry. The fittings are now all virtual. They consist of a lot of shipping boxes and technical difficulties, Nelson says, adding: FedEx employees definitely hate seeing the name Brett Nelson on their caller ID. But that didn’t stop him from creating some memorable moments. It took a while to adjust, but we all caught up and got creative. If a business can pivot during a time of uncertainty, it’s the fashion industry and the ingenuity of the Lizzos Grammys red carpet look is proof of that.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos