Fashion
Ralph Lauren Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor Buffy Birrittella retires – WWD
Buffy Birrittella, Executive Vice President, Senior Advisor to Ralph Lauren and Senior Creative Director of Ralph Lauren Womenswear, has decided to retire after 50 years in the business. She plans to leave at the end of the month, and a successor has not been named.
Birrittella plans to enjoy her family and friends, focus on her well-being, and spend time at her home in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Sundance, Utah. She could not be reached on Monday for comment.
Birrittella worked with the designer for five decades and during this time she became familiar with his aesthetic closely, even before being hired in the company. Previously, she was a fashion editor for the Daily News Record, the men’s publication and sister title to WWD, and was introduced to the designer by the newspaper’s in-house illustrator, Michael Farina. She started at Polo in January 1971 as a part-time employee and asked Lauren to hire her, joining full-time several months later.
“I told her, ‘Hire me three days a week,'” Birrittella told WWD in 2007, recalling her hope to continue freelance writing in parallel. After going on a mission to Israel and then on vacation, Lauren told her, “When are you coming to work? Either you have to work full time or I’ll find someone like you. I said, “There is no one like me,” and he recognized a spirit similar to him in me, “she said.
Birrittella quickly began accompanying Lauren on fabric appointments and became involved in the design and merchandising of her men’s clothing, traveling to factories in Europe. Having become Lauren’s right-hand man, she later became responsible for all women’s collections, from Lauren Ralph Lauren to Black Label, Blue Label, Rugby and Collection.
In a letter to employees on Monday, Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer, noted that Birrittella has reached her 50th anniversary with the brand, which is “a personal testament to her great loyalty and unique creative contributions. ” to the company. . “It also marks her personal decision, after a year that has inspired deep reflection, to retire and spend more time caring for her well-being and enjoying her family and the friends and passions that she is. cultivated in her special homes and environments on Long Island. and Utah, ”he said.
“She understood my vision from the start, as one of the early front page stories shows. [in DNR] she wrote about me in 1969, headline, “The look is straight from the Gatsby lawn,” “Lauren said. He first hired her as a writer and publicist, and she became “a jack of all trades,” Lauren said, “always there to guide, direct and bring so many things to life that I aspire to. create.
Among Birrittella’s duties during her tenure were the design and advertising of all Ralph Lauren women’s collections and products, reporting directly to Lauren.
“I never asked Buffy to do anything that she wouldn’t do, and if she had never done it before, she found ways to accomplish it with great confidence, attention to detail and always.” a passionate commitment to quality and creativity, ”Lauren said.
Among the highlights was the creation of Lauren’s first women’s collection in 1972; help start the brand’s advertising division in 1978; launching her first collection for the home in 1983 and working with Lauren on all the details of the restoration of the Rhinelander Mansion on 72nd Street and Madison in the company’s first flagship store.
She also worked with Lauren on establishing an “It” bag for him. “We had been working on this for several years and it was the hardest thing to find a bag that he thought was the ‘It’ bag for him – not just the ‘It’ bag of the season, but an iconic bag. Ralph Lauren, ”Birrittella told WWD in 2007 of the Ricky crocodile bag.
In 1988 Lauren commissioned Birrittella to oversee his wife’s design, and since then she has worked on the women’s collection, women’s polo shirt and Lauren lines.
“Buffy’s special love and imagination in bringing these collections to life on the catwalks and in our film advertising, through artistic collaborations with legendary photographers and filmmakers, will be an integral part of her creative legacy,” said Lauren. .
In a 2002 WWD article on Ralph Lauren’s advertising strategy, Birrittella explained, “One of the things we try to do is create an ambitious world. I don’t mean rich, expensive and inaccessible. We showed guys fishing or a girl on a tractor. It is the heart. They are simple lifestyles that can be beautiful. Whether it’s on a farm or in western Santa Fe, there can be some romance about it. “
