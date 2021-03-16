Best Men’s Swimwear for the Beach and Beyond





Whether you are lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, a good pair of swimming trunks is essential in hot weather. Of course, different occasions require different styles. A pair of retro volleyball shorts might look great at the beach cantina, but they’re not ideal for paddling. On the other hand, performance boardshorts will leave you pocket-free when you step off the beach. To help you solve this riddle, we’ve rounded up men’s swimwear and swim shorts from brands like Unknown, Patagonia, and more. From early morning surf sessions to drinks at the beach bar, these choices are ready whatever your day (or night) at the water’s edge. Ten Thousand Short Set Meticulously designed and tested by a team of die-hard athletes, these shorts are designed for performance both in and out of the water. The quick-drying, mid-compression inner liner allows for friction-free transitions between workouts on water and on land, and the flexible hydrophobic shell provides unlimited freedom of movement. Plus, a carefully designed pocket system (including two hip pockets, a zipped back pocket, and a dedicated phone pocket) keeps essentials safe all day. [$72; tenthousand.cc] You understand ONeill Hyperfreak Hydro Comp swim shorts Founded by the late Jack ONeill in 1952, this American surf brand knows that the perfect pair of boardshorts should stay put and out of the way. The company’s Hyperfreak Hydro Comp boardshorts lace up in favor of a No Tie Fly closure system; this eliminates bulk while keeping the shorts firmly in place. Surfers will also dig into the exceptionally stretchy, quick-drying fabric, and there’s no crotch seam to cause chafing, either. [$70; us.oneill.com] You understand Apex Outerknown Trunks by Kelly Slater When Kelly Slater, 11-time WSL World Champion, puts her name on something, you know the best. Outerknowns Apex Trunks provide unrestricted or chafe-free shredding with their ultra-light four-way stretch fabric, seamless taped seams, and laser-cut drainage holes. The trunks stow in their own back pocket (perfect for impromptu beach trips or weekend getaways), and they’re even sewn in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Meet the GOAT of surf briefs. [$145; outerknown.com] You understand Short Faherty Belt Loop All Day It’s rare to find a versatile pair of swimsuits that are comfortable enough to take you from golf, to bodysurfing, and then to dinner in the evening. But these shorts equipped with a belt loop can do it. Composed of a blend of 75% recycled polyester and a touch of cotton and elastane, they dry quickly, are very efficient and elegant. [$98; fahertybrand.com] You understand Mountain cruising boardshorts Water tested and ride approved, these Vuori boardshorts do exactly what the name suggests. Their four-way stretch blend of recycled and virgin polyester with spandex provides flexible comfort for watersports or beach workouts, and their odor-resistant and quick-drying properties are ideal for going into town on the go. after. Zippered pockets give you plenty of room to store cash and essentials, and the five unique designs provide stylish options to help you look your best in the summer sun. [$68; vuoriclothing.com] You understand Patagonia Men’s Baggies Short Patagonia is synonymous with sustainable sportswear and the iconic Baggies brands are no exception. Made from 100% recycled nylon and designed for adventure in and out of the water, these lightweight boxers are comfortable on the hiking trails and to the beach. They come in two sizes (5 inch and 7 inch), and they come in over 15 funky patterns and colors, including a classic neon yellow and a head-turning alligator and bullfrog design. Express yourself in comfort. [$55; patagonia.com] You understand Howler Brothers Deep Set Swim Shorts Inspired by old-fashioned volleyball shorts, this pair from Howler Brothers is bursting with style. The elastic waistband equipped with a drawstring never limits and the blend of cotton, polyester and elastane is super-soft. Two pockets on the front and one on the back can easily carry your phone, keys and wallet, perfect for the arrival of happy hour. [$59; howlerbros.com] You understand

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos