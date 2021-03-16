Chrissy Teigens red velvet dress and gold spike sandals are perfect for a date





Refinery29 Best Dressed Grammys Celebrities Took Risks on the Red Carpet After spending the last two Sundays watching the red carpets first, the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics Choice Awards, you think we’ll be ready for a break from the glitz and glamor of it all. But since we otherwise spend our time in sweatpants at home, a sartorial escape in the form of a red carpet is especially welcome this year. The next step in the marathon which is rewards season? The 2021 Grammy Awards. And along with the Biggest Night in tunes, comes plenty of bold, daring style choices from the industry’s hottest talent. (Watching you, Harry Styles.) Airing Sunday night, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards are slow to come, they were originally scheduled to take place in January before being postponed to March due to the pandemic, meaning A-listers attendees had ample time to plan their appearance on the red carpet. If we are to judge from past accolades, the stars of the night will include Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have a reputation for going the extra mile when it comes to style. (Never forget when Cardi B showed up dressed in a vintage Mugler oyster shell in 2019.) This year shouldn’t be any different, whether or not their over-the-top look is live-only on Instagram. stylish pajamas, because we were on a Grammys fashion night like nothing we have ever seen literally. In front, the best dressed celebrities. Cardi B in Custom Rey Ortiz. Not everyone could pull off lingerie made like armor, let alone dance in it. Cardi B, however, can do it all. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images.Beyonc in SchiaparelliThese are the Schiaparelli earrings and the surprise appearance for us! Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images.Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion was a 1920s angel in this feathered outfit at the Grammys. Dua Lipa in Atelier VersaceDua Lipa really said: Why wear one outfit to the Grammys, when I can wear five? Harry Styles in Gucci And here we thought Harry Styles would only debut with a Grammy boa. Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta Taylor Swift took a break from her folk prairie dresses and cardigans for the Grammys, choosing a floral mini dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 21 collection instead. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Billie Eilish in GucciBillie Eilish’s first look of the night was ‘All I Wanted’. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Billie Eilish in Gucci Her second look, a stunning sea creature green look from Gucci didn’t disappoint either. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images.Dua Lipa in Atelier VersaceDua Lipa is nothing less than an ethereal being in this sparkling, butterfly-inspired Versace dress. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Harry Styles on GucciDon’t @ me, but Harry Styles just outscored Lenny Kravitz and he did him shirtless in a leather suit. Chloe Bailey in Louis Vuitton Despite being separated by more than one country, Chloe Bailey is in Los Angeles, while her sister Halle Bailey is in London, the duo behind Chloe x Halle still managed to tie for the Grammys, the two sisters. wearing golden Louis Vuitton looks. (Click on Halle’s look.) Halle Bailey in Louis Vuitton Which look do you prefer? Chika in a Nike tracksuit on the red carpet? This year, nothing seems more appropriate. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.HAIM in PradaOne the look of Lavender Prada on the Grammys red carpet is enough to get us excited. Three lavender Prada looks on the Grammys red carpet especially when worn by the HAIM sisters are almost more than we can bear. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Phoebe Bridgers in Thom BrowneWearing her signature skeleton chic from the red carpet, Motion Sickness singer Phoebe Bridgers essentially stole this dazzled two-piece Thom Browne from the brand’s Spring 2018 collection. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Noah Cyrus in Schiaparelli Haute CoutureNoah Cyrus snatched this angelic Schiaparelli look straight from the couture runway for the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Cynthia Erivo in personalized Louis Vuitton This metallic and personalized Louis Vuitton dress proves that Cynthia Erivo can’t go wrong on the red carpet. Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce & Gabbana The Orange! Diamonds! Megan Thee Stallion won the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Doja Cat in Custom Roberto CavalliDoja Cat wanted something that was “out there” for the Grammys and that feather and leather Roberto Cavalli look certainly fits the bill. Lizzo in Balmain We’re green with envy for this diamond-dripping Balmain and Bulgari look on Lizzo. SHE in the bohemian wine-colored dress from DundasH.ER is still “better than I imagined”. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.Bad Bunny at Burberry The '90s called, they said tinted sunglasses like the ones Bad Bunny wore at the Grammys are officially back. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.BTS in Louis VuittonFrom raised tracksuits to oversized actual suits, these BTS looks are 'Dynamite'.

