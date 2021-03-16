Air fryer, Smart TV, speakers and more

Although public spaces like restaurants and gyms are reopening to partial or full capacity across the country, health experts urge Americans to continue practicing Covid mitigation measures, namely wearing high-quality masks and get vaccinated as soon as they can. We crossed the one-year marker of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, and people are still working and training at home. Some buy headphones and standing desks to increase their productivity during the workday, while others invest in fitness equipment such as vertical climbers and dumbbells and everyone seems ready to go out.

In Shopping News, Equinox launched the Equinox + app, which, once you subscribe, offers unlimited access to classes from Headstrong, Equinox, SoulCycle, Rumble, PURE Yoga, Precision Running and more. Microsoft acquired video game publisher Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion after its approval by the European Union. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Ken doll launch, Mattel released a limited edition version inspired by the first Ken doll launched in 1961. In food and drink, Ocean Spray is launching sparkling caffeinated water, and Ninjas, Smoothie Bowl’s very first sommelier, is hosting a virtual event on March 21 to help people use the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor brands.

Mars is also seeing a number of new releases in the makeup and skin care arena. Covergirl launched their new Clean Fresh lip shade, and on March 8, BH Cosmetics released their Give Back Step Up eyeshadow palette to honor International Women’s Day in collaboration with Intensify, an organization that supports adolescent girls in underserved communities. IT Cosmetics has announced its very first brand campaign focused on female confidence, and skincare brand Antipodes introduced their new Culture Probiotic Overnight Recovery Moisturizer, a probiotic-infused product.

Beyond those announcements, here are a few more specific launches you might want to consider from brands like Echelon, His bone and more.

Samsungs The Frame TV is designed to look like a framed picture or wall decoration, and you can customize the images displayed by uploading them directly to the TV. The new 2021 iteration of the TV has 6GB of storage, giving you more room to record high-resolution images. The TV is thinner now at 24.9 millimeters thick and can be hung horizontally or vertically. You can also choose from different styles of interchangeable frames to hang magnetically on the sides of the TV. Like the other models, the 2021 TV has 4K resolution and is equipped with color mapping technology to display particularly vivid hues and details.

Kohls’ eco-friendly clothing brand FLX offers eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester and nylon, and organic cotton. FLX clothing is also designed with BlueSign certified fabric, fabric that has been manufactured to have the lowest possible impact on the environment and the people involved in production. The brand includes more than 60 styles of sportswear for men and women, including shirts, leggings, shorts, and outerwear like windbreakers. The clothing is also available in inclusive sizes such as women’s plus size and men’s plus size.

The new Bliss Drench & Quench products are now available from Ulta and Bliss, designed to hydrate the skin and help it retain water. The Drench & Quench Cream To Water Hydrator, a lightweight moisturizer with a recently updated formula. Ulta also offers the new Drench & Quench All Day Moisture Serum, which hydrates the layers of the skin with hyaluronic and amino acids. Exclusive to Ulta, Bliss has also launched a set of Spa Wonders serums. It includes four serums designed to address different skin concerns: Glow & Hydrate Day Serum, Renew & Smooth Night Serum, Drench & Quench All Day Hydrating Serum, and Bright Idea Collagen Protector & Brightening Serum.

This portable smart speaker is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to stream music from smartphones, tablets or computers. You can control the speaker through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, or the buttons on the device. The speaker has a rechargeable battery with 10 hours of battery life and water resistance (up to 3 feet for 30 minutes). It also uses the Sonos Trueplay setting, which adapts the sound settings to your surroundings to ensure balanced sound. The speaker is lightweight and it comes in two colors: Shadow Black and Lunar White.

Exclusive to Sam’s club, this exercise bike works in tandem with the EchelonFit app to provide live, on-demand cycling lessons on its high-resolution screen. The bike is equipped with Bluetooth technology and connects to smart devices and monitors your performance during lessons. It’s built with ergonomic, padded handles and a wide seat and pedals with adjustable toe cages, and features 32 different resistance levels. With the purchase of this bike, Echelon is offering a 6-month free trial subscription to its app, which gives you access to fitness classes.

The Soundcore Flare 2 portable bluetooth speaker is built with two light rings that glow rainbow colors on the floor and above the speaker. The lights move to the rhythm of the music. The speaker amplifies sound with its bass-based sound system and water resistance. Using the speakers’ Bluetooth connectivity, you can sync up to 100 Flare 2 speakers together. You can also customize the sound of the speakers using the EQ control and choose between six different lighting modes via the Soundcore app. The Flare 2 comes with a USB-C charging cable, it can be recharged in 3.5 hours.

Bandier Housedoor include comfortable clothes and shoes to wear while relaxing or working at home. Pieces include pajamas, loungewear, slippers and zip-up sandals, plus accessories like blankets, candles, and a silk pillowcase. The new category also lists wellness items, such as a jade roller, light therapy facial treatment device, and rose quartz face mask. Bandier also sells 2 in 1 chess and drafts. Items in the Housewares category come from private labels Bandiers, WSLY and LeOre, as well as brands such as Les Girls Les Boys, Donni, Sleeper and more.

The Proscenics Smart Air fryer is Wi-Fi compatible, which allows you to control it from your ProscenicHome app, via Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands or directly via the device’s touchscreen. The removable air fryer basket is made of aluminum and has two layers of non-stick Teflon coating. The detachable parts of the air fryer are dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean. The air fryer circulates high-intensity hot air around food to cook it evenly and quickly, and you can choose between cooking temperatures between 170 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tonies, the maker of screenless audio entertainment systems for children, has released new Bedtime Tonies, hand-painted action figures. Bedtime Tonies are sold in a bundle with a Toniebox, a portable speaker cube. The pack includes the three Bedtime Tonies that attach magnetically to the Tonibox and, when connected to Wi-Fi, the program to play bedtime songs and lullabies, nature sounds or white noise. The pack also includes a Creative Tonie, which you can schedule with up to 90 minutes of personalized content like stories, songs or voice recordings through My.Tonies.com or the Tonie app.

Hellos toothpaste tablets are designed to replace gel-based pastes and are made from natural ingredients like tea tree oil, coconut oil, and peppermint. To use the tablets, chew them to form a soft paste, then use your toothbrush and spit out as you would a gel-based paste. Hello makes two types of toothpaste tablets: Activated charcoal toothpaste tablets and anti-plaque and whitening toothpaste tablets. They are free of artificial sweeteners, flavors and colors and come in an eco-friendly metal box so you can take the tablets with you on your travels. In addition, Hello manufactures other dental hygiene products such as mouthwash, silk and toothbrushes.

The FaceGyms ionized copper face mask is made of five layers of copper fiber fabric, which has antibacterial properties and eliminates odors. The fabric is light and soft, which makes it breathable, and it is anti-static to prevent masks. The reusable mask is also designed with adjustable earrings so you can customize its fit. You can hand wash the mask up to 50 times before it starts to lose its ability to reduce bacteria and viruses.

Good brand Harper wilde collaborated with Marianna hewitt, co-founder of beauty brand Summer Fridays, to launch a limited edition bra, The Bliss: Marianna. It has ‘Bliss’ embroidered on the side and is available in black. The Bliss bra, a wireless bralette, is one of Harper Wildes best-selling products. It has a V-neck and V-back and a support band to replace underwire. It’s designed with a soft, smoothing microfiber fabric that won’t show through shirts. In addition to this limited edition style, the Bliss bra is available in beige, tan, brown and black, and it is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

